Texas Stays in Race For High Big 12 Tourney Seed

Joanne Allen-Taylor scores 20 points as the No. 9 Longhorns use a 9-0 run to distance themselves from the Jayhawks in the final minutes

The No. 9 Texas Longhorns put together another late run to win its seventh straight game, beating Kansas, 70-60, at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

The game proved to be a slugfest, as the Longhorns (22-6, 12-5 in Big 12) held the lead for most of the game. But the Jayhawks (19-8, 10-7) never went away, and Texas knew the dangers of letting Kansas hang around. The Jayhawks beat the Longhorns, 70-66, on Jan. 12.

Texas managed to handle things down the stretch, even after Kansas cut the lead to 55-54 with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter after a Holly Kersgieter layup. After that the Longhorns rattled off nine straight points.

Rori Harmon and Vic Schaefer Rori Harmon DeYona Gaston vs. Oklahoma

Texas guard Rori Harmon made a pair of free throws to extend the lead. Then, after forward Lauren Ebo blocked a Kansas shot at the other end, Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor turned it into a layup on the other end for a 59-54 lead with 2:54 left.

After several empty possessions, Harmon made another free throw, followed by an Audrey Warren layup to push the lead to 62-54 with 1:34 left. Harmon then made two more free throws to give Texas what looked like an insurmountable lead, 64-54, with 55 seconds left.

Kansas wasn’t done trying. Kersgieter drained a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute, and Kansas played the foul game to try and stay in the contest. But Harmon, Warren and Allen-Taylor kept making free throws to keep the Jayhawks from making it a one-possession game.

Allen-Taylor led the Longhorns with 20 points. Ebo had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Harmon and forward DeYona Gaston had 10 points each. Harmon scored eight of her 10 points at the free-throw line, and she also had six assists and five rebounds.

Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Guard Zakiyah Franklin had 16 points and forward Ioanna Chatzileonti added 10 points.

Texas remained in a tie for third place with Oklahoma in the Big 12 with one game remaining. Baylor has a one-game lead over Iowa State for the conference lead. It’s conceivable that the Bears lose their finale and the Cyclones win their finale and the pair could share the title. But the Bears will be the No. 1 seed at the Big 12 Tournament next week, by virtue of sweeping the Cyclones.

Texas is also playing for seeding, and a win on Saturday, combined with an Iowa State loss, would allow Texas to move up to the No. 2 seed. It’s also possible Texas could be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, depending on this weekend’s results.

Kansas, meanwhile, secured the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, thanks to Kansas State’s loss to West Virginia. It’s entirely possible that the Jayhawks and Longhorns could meet again next week in Kansas City.

Audrey Warren Aliyah Matharu Lauren Ebo

In Big 12 action on Wednesday, Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State, 79-76; West Virginia defeated Kansas State, 74-62, in double overtime; and Texas Tech defeated TCU, 83-79.

There are four games on Saturday and one on Sunday to wrap up the Big 12 regular season. On Saturday, Texas plays its final game at the Frank Erwin Center when it hosts Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday also includes Kansas State at TCU at 1 p.m., Kansas at Oklahoma at 2 p.m. and Iowa State at West Virginia at 6 p.m. The season concludes on Sunday when Texas Tech travels to Baylor at 2 p.m.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.