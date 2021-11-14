Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Longhorns Bijan Robinson Likely Out For Season With Injury

    The Texas Longhorns suffered a major setback late in the game vs. Kansas
    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were already having a tough time against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. 

    But late in the third quarter, things got even worse for coach Steve Sarkisian's bunch, when star running back Bijan Robinson was seriously injured, and forced to leave the game. 

    And now, according to a report from Kirk Bohls of the Austin-American Statesman, Robinson likely will not return this season. 

    The issue, which appears to be an elbow injury, occurred just after Texas blocked a Kansas punt, and took over deep in Jayhawks territory.

    After stiff-arming a Kansas defender, Robinson immediately fell to the ground in pain. 

    Upon rising to his feet, Robinson went straight to the locker room, and will likely be out for the remainder of the game. 

    Before his exit from the game, Robinson had 14 carries for 70 yards, to go along with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. 

    Texas, who was trailing 42-28 at the time, was able to score just one play later, when Casey Thompson hit Xavier Worthy in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown, cutting the Kansas lead to 42-35 with under two minutes to go in the quarter. 

    With Robinson out, Texas turned to Roschon Johnson and Jonathan Brooks in the running game, and nearly made a comeback, forcing overtime. 

    However, Kansas would elect to go for two after their touchdown in the overtime period and converted, sealing the upset. 

    Now, Texas must go back to the drawing board, likely without its best player at its disposal.

