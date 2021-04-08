LONGHORNS BREAKING: Beard Gets First Commitment With Former Texas Tech Pledge Jaylon Tyson

New Texas Longhorns Coach Chris Beard landed the first commitment of his tenure on Thursday afternoon, securing the pledge of former Texas Tech commit Jaylon Tyson

After securing an all-star staff during his first days in office with the Texas Longhorns, new head coach Chris Beard has now landed his first commitment for the program, in former Texas Tech Pledge Jaylon Tyson.

Tyson announced his commitment on Twitter, citing coach Beard as the sole reason for his flip from the Big 12 rival.

"I want to thank Texas Tech University and Everyone in association with the men's basketball program for your support," Tyson said in the statement.

"It has always been my dream to play for coach Beard. When I started getting recruited by high major schools, Coach saw something in me that I didn't see in myself. With that being said... Hook'em."

READ MORE: Beard Adds Another Talented Assistant to New Texas Longhorns Staff

READ MORE: Expectation and Urgency: Chris Beard to Bring Both to Texas Longhorns

Tyson, who attends John Paul II high school in Plano, Texas, is one of the top small forward prospects in not just the state of Texas, but in the entire nation.

Known for his size, athleticism, and skill with the basketball in his hands, Tyson is a big-bodied wing that can create his own shot, and score from anywhere on the floor.

Tyson also has ability as a passer, and should thrive in Chris Beard's system with the Longhorns.

CONTINUE READING: Coach Cash: Does Money Buy Longhorns Happiness?

How do you feel about the state of the Longhorns program? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.