Longhorns BREAKING: Top 2023 QB Arch Manning To Visit Texas

Are the Texas Longhorns in the mix for the next great Manning quarterback product? According to reports, he will be visiting Austin this summer

The Texas Longhorns are in the mix for the next great Manning quarterback, in Isidore Newman product Arch Manning, who is reportedly set to visit Austin this Summer.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, who is projected as the top quarterback in the 2023 class, has yet to officially name his list of top schools. However, according to a report from Nick Harris of 247Sports, Manning has set his unofficial visit day with the Horns for the weekend of June 9-11.

Manning's increasing interest in the program comes as a bit of a surprise given the SEC roots of his family. However, thanks to a developing relationship with a fellow 2023 recruit, Rueben Owens II, as well as the recruiting efforts of Steve Sarkisian, Texas finds itself squarely in the mix for the projected top 2023 QB.

“Obviously he was really successful at Alabama,” Manning said to 247Sports in March. “I think he’s going to get Texas going for sure and I’m just really excited to see what they can do. He knows how to run an offense and put receivers in the end zone and he’s definitely a great developer of quarterbacks and that’s awesome.”

Alongside the Longhorns, Manning is reportedly having a good deal of communication from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College, Stanford, Duke, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Ole Miss and Tennessee of course, look to be among the favorites on paper due to the familial connections with the two programs. Arch's grandfather Archie, as well as his uncle Eli, both starred for Ole Miss, earning Heisman trophy nominations, while his uncle Peyton was a finalist for the award in 1997 with the Volunteers.

You can see bits and pieces of his uncles and grandfather in his game as well, whether it is in his frame, his ability to throw the deep ball with accuracy, his ability to move in the pocket and avoid pressure, or in his football IQ.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Manning, however, has also hinted that those connections will not play a factor in his final decision and that his recruitment is still wide open.

“I’m looking for a place that’s like a family with good surroundings, great coaches, and good players and really puts you in the opportunity to win," Manning said "I think anywhere right now, I’m not singling out anywhere.”

