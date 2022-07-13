Skip to main content

Brett Yormark 'Not Against' Early Big 12 Exit for Longhorns, Sooners

The Big 12's newest commissioner wants what's best for the conference in the event that Texas and OU bolt for the SEC early.

Big 12 Media Days kicked off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Wednesday. And as expected, the topic of conference realignment, particularly concerning the impending exit to the SEC for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, was as hot a topic of conversation as ever. 

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, the former CEO of Roc Nation, was hired on June 29 but won't officially start his role until August 1. Still, he took questions for reporters at media days, giving one interesting nugget to a small group off to the side.  

Per a report from the Austin American-Statesman, Yormark said he's "not against" an early exit for Texas and Oklahoma but clarified that it's "got to be in the best interest of the conference, obviously."

BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston will join the conference next July. It's obviously not clear as of now, but it's possible that this "best interest" he's referring to would be around the time the four new teams come in. 

Yormark also said that the conference is exploring a handful of realignment options and is "open for business."

But until further notice, Texas and Oklahoma will remain members of the conference through 2025. Without an early exit, the Big 12 will feature 14 teams, often leading to divisional games deciding which two schools will play for the conference title. 

Yormark will continue to be hurled with questions about conference chaos when media days continue Thursday. 

