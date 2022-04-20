Skip to main content

Longhorns Big Man Tre Mitchell Officially Enters Transfer Portal

One of the Longhorns top players officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team suffered a major setback earlier this season when big man Tre Mitchell took an indefinite leave of absence, just before a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. 

Now, Mitchell has officially left the team, entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.

Before his leave of absence, Beard said that the reason for Mitchell's departure from the team was a personal matter. 

“I’ve been in contact with Tre and his family consistently. He’s with his family now,” Beard told Davis and the Statesman. “It’s a personal matter, and we support him completely.”

Beard was also clear that Mitchell was not facing any disciplinary or legal action. 

“Nothing like that,” Beard told the Austin American Statesman “We want to support Tre Mitchell the person.”

A first-year player for the Longhorns, the junior transferred to Texas after spending two years at Massachusetts, where he averaged 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and one block per game in his freshman season. 

Mitchell improved those numbers in his sophomore season, averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. 

With the Horns, Mitchell has been one of the most reliable pieces on the roster, scoring 8.7 points, to go along with four rebounds in 24 games (17 starts).

Mitchell is now the third Longhorn to enter the transfer portal, joining Devin Askew and Courtney Ramey. 

