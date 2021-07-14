Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Commit Makes SI All-American's Top CB Watch List

One of the best cornerback recruits in the country, Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau is turning heads
Texas cornerback commitment Jaylon Guilbeau was the first commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, committing to former head coach Tom Herman in September of 2020. 

Despite the change of leadership in Austin, Guilbeau decided to stick with the Longhorns, and since then, has garnered high praise from multiple recruiting services.

Now, Guilbeau has ascended to the point where he is being recognized as one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire country and has begun to assume the role of a recruiter for the 2022 class. 

Now, SI All-American is the latest to throw praise in Guilbeau's direction, ranking him as the No. 14 corners back to watch in the entire class.

You can view John Garcia's scouting report of Taylor below:

14. Jaylon Guilbeau

Vitals: 6', 175 pounds

School: Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial

Recruiting: Committed to Texas

Not as flashy as others on the list, there is something to be said for consistency and production. From his stance, to remaining in phase and certainly shifting his weight and breaking on the football, Guilbeau profiles as a high-floor cover man for the Texas Longhorns. He has good size, can run, plays the football better than most and finds the football. Few corners we have evaluated in the class show up as comfortable as Guilbeau does in man coverage, especially while pressed up at the line of scrimmage. 

