Texas Picked Fourth in Big 12 By College Football America

The Texas Longhorns are fourth in the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Preseason Big 12 Rankings.

The Big 12 rankings are based on the College Football America Yearbook’s overall Top 131 rankings, which rank every team in FBS entering the season.

Oklahoma was picked first, followed by Oklahoma State and defending conference champion Baylor.

Oklahoma, which is No. 6 in the overall 131 rankings, is breaking in a new head coach in Brent Venables. The Sooners have taken in UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel as their potential starter and have plenty of talent in the pipeline.

Oklahoma State is No. 10 overall and right behind the Sooners. The Co-boys also return the conference’s most experienced quarterback in Spencer Sanders, who led OSU to its first trip to the Big 12 Championship Game last December.

Baylor, which is No. 22 overall, is third in the Big 12 going into the season. The Bears won the Big 12 Championship Game, beating Oklahoma State, 21-16. The Bears return quarterback Blake Shapen.

Texas is just outside the Top 30 at No. 32 going into the season.

Texas is coming off a 5-7 season in which it failed to make a bowl game in coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season. He returns Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson at running back and the Longhorns are staging a quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers, the latter of which transferred in from Ohio State.

The remaining Big 12 teams, in order, were Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia, TCU and Kansas.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.