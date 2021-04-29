Longhorns Courtney Ramey Announces Return For Final Season

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team got some more good news on Wednesday, when starting guard Courtney Ramey announced his return to the program.

What once looked like a bleak offseason for the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team, now seems like a distant memory, as new head coach Chris Beard has managed to both salvage some major pieces of the current roster, and attract a host of talent via the transfer market along the way.

On Wednesday, Beard and the Longhorns got yet another piece of good news, when starting guard Courtney Ramey announced his return to the program.

Ramey made the announcement via his personal Instagram account.

"While currently going thru the NBA Draft Process and getting all the feedback I can get, I will maintain my eligibility and remain fully committed to The University of Texas," Ramey said in his announcement. "Always have been. Hookem"

Ramey was a critical part of the Longhorns' success last season, finishing third on the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game, while also averaging 3.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and one steal.

Ramey was also arguably the Longhorns' most dangerous three-point weapon, shooting 41.4-percent from beyond the arc last season.

Ramey will now join his fellow backcourt mate Andrew Jones in his return to Austin, while Beard and the Longhorns patiently await the decisions of Matt Coleman, Jericho Sims, and Greg Brown.

