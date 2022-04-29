Longhorns DE David Abiara Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns have lost six players to the transfer portal in the last week

AUSTIN - With spring football camp now over, and the transfer deadline quickly approaching, the Texas Longhorns were inevitably going to face some roster turnover in the coming days.

On Friday, that turnover continued, with defensive end David Abiara entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, per multiple reports.

Abiara is the sixth Longhorns player to enter the portal this week, joining defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, linebacker/running back Jaden Hullaby, defensive lineman Myron Warren, and wide receivers Kelvontay Dixon and Dajon Harrison.

A late addition to Steve Sarkisian's 2021 class, Abiara was originally committed to Notre Dame before switching his commitment to the Longhorns.

Abiara did not see the field in his freshman season and did not make an impact during spring practice, causing him to drop on the depth chart.

Coming out of Legacy High School (Mansfield, TX), Abiara held offers from Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas, Tech, Utah, and Wisconsin among many others.

Abiara had 98 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in two seasons with at Legacy, and was a Texas District 6-5A D-I first-team selection at defensive end in his junior season.

The Longhorns will now count on freshmen such as J'Mond Tapp and Justice Finkley to help supply depth in the pass rush, as well as potential transfer target, Ochaun Mathis.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook