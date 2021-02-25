Longhorns Defeat BYU 3-1 To Earn First Win Of Season

The Texas Longhorns Baseball Team earned their first win of the 2021 season on Wednesday, defeating the BYU Cougars 3-1 in Austin

The Texas Longhorns returned home from the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas with an 0-3 record after falling to three top-10 SEC opponents.

In that series, their bats struggled to get going, as they faced some of the most talented pitching rotations in all of college baseball.

Flash forward to Wednesday, and the Longhorns issues at the plate were still very much in play. However, thanks to a dominant pitching effort from the Horns pitching staff, and some timely hitting from senior Mike Antico in the eighth inning, Texas was able to escape the series opener with a 3-1 win, moving them to 1-3 on the season.

Antico finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBI.

"At that point, I'm just trying to roll right through that (gap)," Antico said. "That's exactly what I did. I didn't have to hit it too hard. I knew exactly what I had to do and I executed it."

The Longhorns took an early lead in the contest, with the first run of the game coming in the bottom of the third inning, on a solo shot to straightaway center from Caleb Williams. Williams ended the day 2-for-3 with one RBI.

On the other side of the diamond, Pete Hansen made his first start of the season for the Longhorns on Wednesday, walking two but failing to surrender a hit in his three innings of work.

Reliever Cole Quintanilla, who came in in relief of Hansen, earned his first win of the year, while freshman Tanner Witt picked up his first career save, as the Longhorns ended the day with just three hits allowed to the Cougars.

Texas will take the diamond once again on Thursday afternoon at 1 pm CT against the Cougars, in a game that was moved up on the schedule to due possible weather.

"We got that first one, it's time to roll now," Antico said. "We needed that. We had a tough weekend."

