Longhorns Defensive End Jacoby Jones Exits Red River Showdown With Injury

Texas may have lost a critical part to their defense early on against Oklahoma.

The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, exploding out to a 14-0 lead in the first two minutes of regulation.

Unfortunately for the Horns, however, they have also potentially suffered a major setback early in the first quarter, with senior defensive end Jacoby Jones going down with an injury, and exiting the game.

LISTEN: PODCAST: Red River Showdown Preview With Longhorn Legends Dan Neil and Phil Dawson

The injury occurred on the Longhorns' second defensive series of the game, as the Sooners were moving down the field into Texas territory.

Jones then went down with what appeared to be a lower-body injury, and while he was able to move to the sidelines under his own power, he was moving gingerly on his way to the medical tent.

In place of Jones, sophomore Alfred Collins will be the logical choice to be inserted into the lineup, coming off of his impressive performance last week against TCU.

Jones, who has been one of the most consistent players for the Longhorns defense this season, has 18 total tackles through the first five games from his end/buck position.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

READ MORE: Texas' Bijan Robinson's Race For Heisman Begins At Red River

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.