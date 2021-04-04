Longhorns Ex Jordan Spieth Tied for Lead At Texas Open

Former Texas golfer Jordan Spieth is seeking his first victory in nearly four years in advance of The Masters next week

Former Texas Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth is at it again, trying to end his PGA Tour title drought at the Texas Open, where he’s tied for the lead after the third round on Saturday.

Spieth is seeking his first win of any kind in nearly four years entering Sunday’s final round, which is his final tune-up before he returns to Augusta National for The Masters next week.

Spieth surged into a tie for the lead after a hot back nine in which he birdied Nos 12, 14, 15, 17, and 18 at TPC of San Antonio, leading to a 31 on the back side and a third-round 67. That is Spieth’s second 67 of the event. Spieth shot a 67 on Thursday and a 70 on Friday.

Spieth is 12-under par for the event, which puts him in the final pairing on Sunday with Matt Wallace, who also finished 12-under after shooting his own 67 on Saturday.

Spieth has been on a tear the past few months, even though he’s been unable to win his first tournament since the 2017 Open championship.

That tear began at the Phoenix Open, where he shot a career-low 61 in the third round and ended up finishing in a tie for fourth place. The next week, at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spieth hovered around the lead all week before finishing in a tie for third place.

The following week at the Genesis Invitational, Spieth finished in a tie for 15th, followed by another Top-3 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Spieth dropped into a tie for 48th at The Players Championship on March 14. But, after a week off, Spieth reached the round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Match Play championships before losing.

Fellow Texas-ex Scottie Scheffler, who will also play in next week’s Masters, shot a 69 on Friday to finish at 3-under for the tournament and keeping him among the Top 40.

