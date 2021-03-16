Longhorns EXCLUSIVE: Texas Top Choice For Elite OT Devon Campbell?

Devon Campbell is one of the top offensive line recruits in the 2022 class, and Texas is more than just on his radar.

New Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been hitting the recruiting trail hard over his first three months on the 40 Acres.

That work has been paying its dividends, with the Longhorns gaining five impressive commitments since his hiring, bringing their total number to six so far for the class.

More than that, however, Sarkisian has also gained the notice of elite recruits across the board, including arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the state of Texas, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie.

Campbell, who released his top schools at the end of February, has been eyeing the Longhorns for some time now, and during his appearance at the Under Armour Dallas event, he spoke with Longhorns Country about his recruiting.

"I've been talking to coach Sark and coach Flood whenever I can ever since they offered me," Campbell said in an exclusive interview. "I want to get up there to the school when the dead period ends."

Alongside his connection to the coaching staff, Campbell also likes the idea of wearing the burnt orange on Saturdays next fall.

"Texas is really a good school," Campbell said. "I like the colors because my school is the same colors as Texas so, I think that wouldn’t be a big leap of something different going into football."

Texas is far from the only elite program chasing Campbell, however, with Texas A&M, LSU, and Oklahoma also in hot pursuit of his services. And for good reason, as the Under Armour All-American Game commit put on a dominant showing at the event.

At first glance, it may look like those schools, especially the likes of Oklahoma and LSU, could have the advantage over the Longhorns, with Campbell's priorities seemingly focused on the program that he feels is best to get him to the next level. However, there are other contributing factors as well.

"Producing me on and off the field, developing me, and getting me ready to get to the next level," Campbell told reporters when asked about his main factors in a school. "I also want to see the life of a student, more than being just a football player there."

As far as a decision timeline goes, Campbell is being patient, as he has still yet to visit any of the schools he listed in his top-8, or even trim his final list, with the Longhorns, along with LSU, A&M, Oklahoma, Florida State, Alabama, Houston, and USC, all firmly in the race.

"Next steps, I really don't know. I can't tell." Campbell said. "I really don't know (my timeline). Every school in my top-8, once the dead period ends, I’m going to try and get there ASAP. Once the dead period ends, I'm going to be going to schools constantly."

