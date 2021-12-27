Longhorns Freshman Jaylon Tyson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After playing in just eight games for the Longhorns through the first few weeks of his freshman season, Texas Longhorns wing Jaylon Tyson has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Tyson originally committed to the Longhorns in April shortly after de-committing from Texas Tech after Beard made his way to Austin

"I want to thank Texas Tech University and Everyone in association with the men's basketball program for your support," Tyson said when he committed. "It has always been my dream to play for coach Beard. When I started getting recruited by high major schools, Coach saw something in me that I didn't see in myself. With that being said... Hook'em."

Tyson averaged 1.8 points in 6.9 minutes per game in Austin.

Tyson, who attended John Paul II high school in Plano, Texas, was one of the top small forward prospects in not just the state of Texas, but in the entire nation.

In his senior season, Tyson led John Paul II in Plano to a 26-2 overall record and a trip to the state semifinals. He also earned first-team all-state and was named as district MVP, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

In his junior season, Tyson averaged 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, leading the Cardinals to a 40-1 record and the school’s first-ever state championship.

Known for his size, athleticism, and skill with the basketball in his hands, Tyson is a big-bodied wing that can create his own shot, and score from anywhere on the floor.

Tyson also has the ability as a passer and looked to be poised to thrive in Chris Beard's system with the Longhorns.

CONTINUE READING: Coach Cash: Does Money Buy Longhorns Happiness?

How do you feel about Tyson signing with the Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.