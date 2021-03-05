Longhorns Further Momentum with Win Over Sooners 69-65

Texas won their second straight game of the week on Thursday, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners, 69-65.

After their big win against the Iowa Cyclones on Tuesday, the now 16-7 Texas Longhorns men's basketball team kept their streak alive after beating the No. 16 ranked Oklahoma Sooners, 69-65 during the Red River Rivalry. This is their second matchup of the season since meeting back in January.

The No.15-ranked Longhorns and the Sooners were close in points during the start of the first half, but Texas was able to stay in the lead while playing great defense and keeping consistency on offense.

Texas kept their momentum high going into the second half of the game leading the Sooners 44-34 with a solid 10-point lead and shooting 61% percent from the field.

Forward Jericho Sims (16 points) was a key contributor to the start of the game with eight points and four rebounds towards the halfway point of the first half, hanging onto the rim every opportunity he could get. His efforts led him to be the Player of the Game.

Another key player was guard Jase Febres scoring 11 points at the beginning of the second half.

The Longhorns will attempt to keep their winning streak at their next matchup against TCU in Fort Worth on Sunday, March 7th, at 6 p.m.

