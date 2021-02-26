Longhorns Gain Commitment From Top 2023 RB

The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum is now in full swing after they gained their first commitment of the 2023 class on Thursday night

Steve Sarkisian's program landed another major commitment on Thursday night when 2023 El Campo running back Rueben Owens pledged his talents to the Longhorns.

Owens, who is one of the top running back recruits in the nation for the 2023 class, as well as one of the top overall recruits in the state of Texas, made his commitment via his personal Twitter account.

"Myself and my family would like to formally thank every program/coach that has recruited me over the past two years," Owens said on Twitter. "I have had the opportunity to meet some really great people, for that we are extremely grateful. Of recent, I have had the opportunity to build a relationship with Coach B Harris and Drayton, while also getting to understand Coach Sarks' offense more and how well I fit into the system. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Texas. #Hookem"

Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 187 pounds, Owens will join an extremely talented Longhorns running back room that boasts Heisman Trophy candidate Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, incoming freshman Jonathan Brooks, and top 2022 commit Jaydon Blue.

The rising junior has fielded comparisons to former Alabama Standout T.J. Yeldon, due to his balance, top-end speed, and his ability as catch passes out of the backfield.

Owens chose the Longhorns over other powerhouse programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, and Texas A&M, and also held offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, USC, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, and Colorado, among others.

