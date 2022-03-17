Texas GAMEDAY vs. Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Odds, Preview

Will Texas win its first-round tournament game for the first time since 2014?

The Texas Longhorns are making their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 23 seasons, joining only seven other teams to do so.

The Longhorns are battling momentum, history and arguably the hottest team in basketball when they face No. 11 Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee on Friday.

No. 6 Texas was upset by TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament while the Hokies are riding the high of an ACC Championship run into the tournament.

The Longhorns are seeking that 'One Shining Moment' with first-year coach Chris Beard, who was hired precisely for this moment.

BEARD'S SUCCESS IN THE DANCE: Beard is 10-4 in his previous four NCAA Tournament appearances. He led Texas Tech to the 2018 Elite Eight and the 2019 NCAA Championship Game. Beard is 4-0 in First Round games in the NCAA Tournament.

FUN NOTE: Senior Courtney Ramey has averaged a team-best 16.5 ppg and 8.0 rpg while hitting 6-of-12 from three-point range in his last two games.

QUOTABLE: Former Longhorns center Myles Turner, a current standout for the Indiana Pacers, believes there is a major difference in this season's Longhorns team.

"This season feels so much different due to the transfers and overall impact coach Beard has had on our culture," Turner said in an exclusive with reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I am confident with this team going into the tournament despite the up and down season."

RECORDS: No. 6 seed Texas (21-11, 10-8 Big 12) vs. No. 11 seed Virginia Tech (23-12, 11-9 ACC)

WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2022, 3:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV/RADIO: TBS, The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

ODDS: The Longhorns are 1-point favorites vs. the Hokies.

NEXT: Should Texas advance to the round of 32, the Longhorns will play the winner of No. 3 seed Purdue vs. No. 14 seed Yale.

