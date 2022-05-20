The Texas Longhorns have a long history of reaching the NCAA Championships, but this year they’re hoping for a national title

The Texas Longhorns will tee off on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Longhorns are one of four Big 12 teams in the event, along with Baylor, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Texas is playing in the NCAA Championship for the sixth-straight season and 30th time in program history. Last year the Longhorns reached the quarterfinals of match play before they were eliminated.

Texas advanced out of Regionals in Albuquerque last week.

Texas finished second with a 1-under-par 863 for the 54-hole event, finishing three shots behind Oregon, which finished 4-under-par 860.

Bentley Cotton (68-75-73—216) led the way for the Longhorns to finish in a tie for sixth place overall.

Bohyun Park (76-72-70—218) and Sara Kouskova (73-72-73—218) each finished in a tie for 11th place.

Brigitte Thibault (72-78-70—220) finished in a tie for 17th while Sophie Guo (74-71-77—222) finished in a tie for 25th.

The tournament begins Friday with 54 holes of stroke play Friday through Sunday, after which the top 15 teams out of the 24 in the field and nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the next stage.

On Monday, they will play a final 18 holes of stroke play and the top eight teams advance to match play. The 72-hole champion will also be crowned that day.

The team national champion is crowned through match-play format with teams seeded 1-8 based on stroke play results. The quarterfinals and semifinals take place Tuesday, while the championship match is scheduled for Wednesday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

