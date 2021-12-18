The Longhorns Have Found A Running Back's Coach

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns coaching staff took a major blow this week when former running backs coach Stan Drayton was hired as the head coach of the Temple Owls.

However, Steve Sarkisian and Chris Del Conte wasted no time in finding his replacement, hiring USC running backs coach Tashard Choice to the same position.

A fast riser in the industry, Choice first entered the coaching ranks as an intern with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 before becoming a graduate assistant at North Texas in 2017.

Following his stint as a grad assistant, Choice was then promoted to running backs coach for the Mean Green in 2018. In 2019, Choice then went on to be running backs coach at his alma mater Georgia Tech.

After two years with the Yellow Jackets, Choice joined the USC Trojans coaching staff in 2021. With the hiring of Lincoln Riley, the USC staff has been shaken up, prompting Choice's decision to head to Austin.

Choice also spent six years in the NFL from 2008-2013, including four years with the Dallas Cowboys. While with the Cowboys, Choice appeared in 54 games, rushing 250 times for 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

