Longhorns In The Mix For The Next Manning?

Are the Texas Longhorns in the mix for the next great Manning quarterback product?

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly in the mix for the next great Manning quarterback, in Isidore Newman product Arch Manning.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, who is projected as the top quarterback in the 2023 class, has yet to officially name his list of top schools. However, according to a report from Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Manning's recruitment is starting to take shape in a hurry, with the Longhorns firmly in the mix.

Per Wiltfong: "Manning has started to dive into his college recruitment as well. He really likes Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Their relationship began when Sarkisian was in Tuscaloosa. ...''

Alongside the Longhorns, Manning is reportedly having a good deal of communication from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College, Stanford.

Ole Miss and Tennessee of course, look to be among the favorites on paper due to the familial connections with the two programs. Arch's grandfather Archie, as well as his uncle Eli, both starred for Ole Miss, earning Heisman trophy nominations, while his uncle Peyton was a finalist for the award in 1997 with the Volunteers.

You can see bits and pieces of his uncles and grandfather in his game as well, whether it is in his frame, his ability to throw the deep ball with accuracy, his ability to move in the pocket and avoid pressure, or in his football IQ.

“Obviously I watch my uncles and my grandfather,” Manning said to Wiltfong. "They’re the ultimate competitors. I mean the way they go about their business.''

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Manning, however, has also hinted that those connections will not play a factor in his final decision and that his recruitment is still wide open.

“I’m looking for a place that’s like a family with good surroundings, great coaches, and good players and really puts you in the opportunity to win," Manning said. "I think anywhere right now, I’m not singling out anywhere.”

