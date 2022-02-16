Longhorn Women In For Another Ranked Big 12 Showdown

Texas hosts Iowa State, pitting the No. 14 Longhorns against a ranked team for the sixth time in seven games

The No. 14 Texas Longhorns move on to the next ranked team on their schedule, as they host the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center.

The Longhorns (17-6, 7-5 in Big 12) defeated then-No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday, 78-63, in a blowout win that moved the Sooners out of a first-place tie with the Cyclones (21-3, 10-2) in the Big 12. Now, in their sixth game against a ranked team in their last seven outings, the Longhorns can take Iowa State down a notch, too.

Texas will need a scoring effort similar to Saturday in order to beat Iowa State. The Longhorns’ 78 points was the first time they had scored 70 or more points since Jan. 15 against West Virginia. The last time the Longhorns faced Iowa State, on Jan. 19, Texas won, 66-48. But what was significant about that game was who didn’t play for Iowa State.

The Cyclones were without Ashley and Aubrey Joens for the contest due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. While Aubrey Joens is one of the Cyclones’ top 3-point shooters, Ashley Joens is the team’s star.

Joens is the Big 12’s third-leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 19.9 points and 9.3 rebounds. But she goes to Austin seeking a personal milestone, too. Joens needs just 12 points to pass Angie Welle’s 2,149 career points. Joens is coming off a 32-point game against TCU on Saturday.

The Longhorn defense will also have to deal with guards Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski. Ryan, the Cyclones’ point guard, set a new Iowa State record with 17 assists against TCU. She averages 12.2 points and a Big 12-leading 7.2 assists. Texas remembers her well from the first meeting. Ryan scored 19 points. Donarski averages 15.2 points and shoots nearly 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Texas certainly slowed down Oklahoma on Saturday. Texas held Oklahoma 25 points below their season average of 88 points, and part of that was controlling the 3-point shooting of Taylor Robertson, who only scored 13 points. While Donarski, Ryan and both Joens sisters can hit the 3-pointer, Ashley Joens can also score inside.

That is, in part, why Texas’ offensive uptick on Saturday could be important. The Longhorns have been one of the best defenses in the Big 12 all season. But their offense has been inconsistent. In the last two games the senior trio of guard Joanne Allen-Taylor, guard Audrey Warren and forward Lauren Ebo have led the way.

In Saturday’s game, Warren led with 21 points, which included a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Allen-Taylor scored 14 points, while Lauren Ebo had a double-double — 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ebo had the game-clinching free-throws against Texas Tech last Wednesday, and Allen-Taylor led the Longhorns in scoring that night, too.

Shay Holle has also settled into the starting lineup, as she’s coming off a game in which she scored 10 points.

Texas isn’t mathematically out of the Big 12 race, but even with a win on Wednesday, all it would do is bring the Longhorns within two games of ISU and OU. Iowa State and Oklahoma play again on Saturday, which could help close the gap, too. But, this is Texas’ final game against the Cyclones, Sooners and Baylor Bears, so it would need help to vault back into a tie for the league lead.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.