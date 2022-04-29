Skip to main content

Longhorns DL Jordon Thomas Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns have lost their third player to the NCAA Transfer Portal this week

Texas football is looking to return to glory in 2022 after a rough start to the Steve Sarkisian era in 2021

One way they have done that is by gaining talent through the transfer portal over the last few months at key positions. 

However, there have been losses through the portal as well this spring, with defensive lineman Jordon Thomas electing to leave the program this week.

Thomas is the third Longhorn to enter the portal this week.

A 2021 commit, the Port Arthur Memorial defensive end was highly touted throughout the recruiting process. Thomas held offers from Baylor, Houston, LSU, SMU, and others before officially committing last January.

Considering a "roster overhaul" following the season finale victory over Kansas State, Sarkisian said that the team could have as many as "33 new players" come spring of 2022. 

The Longhorns have already lost several former defensive starters, including safety BJ Foster and 2020 nickel cornerback Chris Adimora.

Considering their lack of depth along the front, the Longhorns were looking for Thomas to play a bigger role in 2022 following the departure of defensive end Jacoby Jones. 

The Longhorns will now be forced to rely on youth and talent instead of experience, with edge's J'Mond Tapp, Justice Finkley, Derrick Brown, Zac Swanson and Ethan Burke all signing to the team as part of the 2022 cycle. 

