Longhorns Women Prepare for Kansas State

No. 11 Texas has five league games remaining and a chance to improve their standing heading into the Big 12 Tournament

The opportunity is there for the Texas Longhorns. Now they have five games to claim it.

The opportunity is moving up to third place in the Big 12, as the No. 11 Longhorns head to Kansas State to face the Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the game set to be broadcast on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Entering Wednesday’s game, the Longhorns 19-6 (9-5 in Big 12) are a game back of Kansas for third place in the Big 12. The Longhorns get their shot at Kansas next week, but while the Longhorns face the Wildcats, the Jayhawks (19-5, 10-4) start a gauntlet of a week with a contest against Iowa State, followed by a Saturday game with Baylor.

It’s possible that by the time the Longhorns get a shot at the Jayhawks, they could already be in third place in the Big 12. Is third place that important? Well, potentially. It’s unlikely Texas would be able to avoid games with both Baylor and Iowa State at the Big 12 Tournament. But being the No. 3 seed could matter in terms of the semifinal opponent, depending upon what happens when Iowa State and Baylor play next week.

Baylor swept Texas and Texas swept Iowa State. Which team would you rather play in the semifinals? The team you swept, right?

Texas’ schedule is favorable, with no ranked teams remaining. The Longhorns have won four straight and freshman guard Rori Harmon is the Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Last week, Harmon led Texas with 19.5 points in two wins. In the win against No. 6 Iowa State, she had 20 points, six rebounds, nine assists and six steals, becoming the first Big 12 player with at least those totals in each category since 2001. On Sunday, she had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a win at West Virginia.

Harmon’s surge, plus the rotation changes Schaefer made after the Longhorn’s bask-to-back losses to Baylor, seem to be paying off.

Kansas State 18-8 (8-6 in Big 12) lost 66-48 in its first meeting with Texas on Jan. 26, and in that game the Texas defense held 6-6 center Ayoka Lee to 20 points and 11 rebounds. Earlier this season Lee set the NCAA Division I record with 61 points in a game against Oklahoma. But, since the Texas loss, the Wildcats have gone 3-3. Kansas State’s wins have been over teams that have losing records. The losses have been to ranked teams or likely NCAA Tournament teams — Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas.

While Lee is the only Wildcat that averages double figures (23.5), the freshmen trio of guards Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn have all been Big 12 Freshmen of the Week and all are dangerous offensively if you leave them undefended.

Texas leads the series, 26-17, but the Longhorns are only 10-9 at Bramlage Coliseum. Texas is, however, 7-3 in the last 10 matchups. K-State’s last win in Manhattan was Jan. 16, 2019, when the Wildcats beat the Longhorns, 87-69.

