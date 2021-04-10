Longhorns Land Back in Top-8 For Elite WR Evan Stewart

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are back in the running for elite Frisco wideout Evan Stewart

The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum took a substantial hit last month when elite in-state wide receiver Evan Stewart de-committed from the program.

"With consideration of multiple things and time of thinking, I will be de-committing from the University of Texas and making my recruitment back 100% open," Stewart said via a tweet. "Being a top recruit in the naming is a blessing but I'm not a regular recruit. I have been on no visits and have seen nor even met any college coaches and will wait out until this dead period is over and lifted and we are able to see and visit campuses again. I would like to explore all of my options thoroughly, and take it slow, and do it the right way. Thank you hookem nation for your support."

However, it appears that the loss of Stewart's commitment does not mean the Longhorns are out of the running, with Stewart announcing a new top-8 on Saturday that included the Longhorns.

Stewart also listed Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Oregon, and USC in his list of finalists, and is expected to officially visit the Longhorns this summer from June 13-16.

Stewart was originally the sixth commitment of the 2022 class and the second wide receiver to pledge to Sarkisian. He had chosen the Longhorns over other recruiting powerhouses such as Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

READ MORE: Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Land in Top-8 For Top OT

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, the Frisco Liberty star is one of the most coveted wideouts in the entire class, and one of the top recruits in the state of Texas.

In his junior season in 2020, Stewart hauled in 46 catches for 913 yards and six touchdowns, improving his numbers from his sophomore campaign, where he had 43 receptions for 757 yards and seven touchdowns.

READ MORE: Sarkisian's Recruiting Impact Could Lead Texas Back to NFL Glory

Known as a dangerous vertical threat with excellent run after the catch ability, Stewart has the ability to play either in the slot or on the outside and has high upside as a route-runner if given the right opportunity.

Also a track-and-field star, Stewart has a personal best 10.74 100-meter, a 21.08 200-meter, a 24-6 long jump, and a 47-9 triple jump.

What do you think of Stewart's decision? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.