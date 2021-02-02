Longhorns Land Commitment from Top 2022 RB

Steve Sarkisian landed a big-time commitment on Tuesday when 2022 Houston area running back Jaydon Blue committed to the Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns' 2022 recruiting momentum now full steam ahead, following the commitment of Houston-area running back Jaydon Blue on Tuesday afternoon.

Blue announced the commitment via his Twitter account.

"I could be anywhere in the country the next 3-4 years playing college football and pursuing a degree in engineering," Blue said. "Today I would like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Texas."

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Sark Offers A Pair of In-State 2022 Targets

Blue marks the third big-time in-state recruit for the Longhorns in the 2022 class and the second on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Armani Winfield previously committed on January 12, becoming the first player to commit to Steve Sarkisian's program, while defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau committed to the Horns in September of 2020.

Widely seen as one of the top running back recruits in the 2022 class, Blue the Longhorns over offers from national powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, USC, Oregon, and Texas A&M, among others.

In his junior season in 2020, Blue ran the football 227 times for 2,155 yards and 30 touchdowns, while averaging 9.5 yards per carry and 195.9 yards in 11 appearances.

READ MORE: What Is The Longhorns' Dream Class Scenario For 2021?

In the 2019 season, Blue also had a tremendous sophomore season, carrying the ball 205 times for 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

Blue's main recruiter was Texas running back's coach Stan Drayton, who was one of the lone holdovers from the Tom Herman regime and has played an integral part in the Longhorns' recruiting efforts since the hiring of Sarkisian.

CONTINUE READING: Saban To Sark - Can Texas Borrow Alabama Recruiting Pitch?