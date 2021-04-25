Longhorns Land Commitment from New Mexico State Transfer Devin Richardson

The Texas Longhorns added some depth to their defense on Sunday, picking up a commitment from New Mexico State transfer linebacker Devin Richardson

In need of some help at the linebacker position, Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns added a big-time transfer target on Sunday afternoon, gaining the commitment of New Mexico State's linebacker Devin Richardson via the NCAA's transfer portal.

Richardson announced his pledge via his personal Twitter account, just one day after the Longhorns annual Orange-White spring game.

READ MORE: Explosive Power 5 WR Xavier Worthy Commits to Longhorns

"First off, thank you to my lord and savior for bringing me this far," Richardson said on Twitter. "I went into the portal this year on faith knowing God had a plan for me. Thank you to my loved ones that supported me through this faith walk. This step in my journey has taught me so much. I'm blessed to say I will be continuing my career at the University of Texas. Hook'em Horns."

In 2019, Richardson exploded onto the scene with the aggies, tallying 69 total tackles with two sacks and three forced fumbles, including 12 tackles against Ole Miss in Oxford.

READ MORE: WATCH: Longhorns Star QB Commit Maalik Murphy Tears Up Jr. Season

That season Richardson earned himself a place Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American team.

In 2020, Richardson was unable to take the field due to the Aggies program decision not to take the field in wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Richardson will have three years of eligibility remaining in Austin.

What do you think of Richardson's? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING:Longhorns And Top QB Quinn Ewers Have Had 'Minimal' Contact