Longhorns Masters Tracker: Scheffler +1 At The Turn; Spieth Even Through 7

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

With 2021's Masters officially set to kick off from Augusta National Golf Club, many are wondering who will emerge with the green jacket at the end of Sunday's final round.

As former Texas Longhorns, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, and Dylan Frittelli will tee off on Thursday with all of the eyes of Texas, and the rest of the golf world upon them.

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest updates for the Masters below:

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 3 PM UPDATE: After dropping a pair of strokes through the first five holes, Scottie Scheffler moved back up to 1-under with a birdie on the par-4 seventh, putting him in a tie for 19th with 17 other golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, and Louis Oosthuizen.

On the birdie, Scheffler stuck his second shot eight feet from the pin, then sunk the ensuing putt.

A couple of holes behind, Spieth faced his first adversity of the tournament on the par-3 fourth, hitting his first shot 34 feet from the pin, in position to birdie. Spieth would go on to hit his first putt just four feet from the pin.

However, Spieth made an uncharacteristic mistake on his ensuing putt, missing just right of the hole, and sending him to the Bogey. Since the mis-step, Spieth parred the ensuing three holes, taking an even score to the eighth tee box.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 2 PM UPDATE: Scottie Scheffler has moved to +2 on the day after bogeying the par 4 fifth hole, moving him into a tie for 41st on the leader board. Scheffler's issues began with an errant second shot, that kicked him to the left of the green. Scheffler was able to get on after that but then missed an 8-foot putt to save par.

Scheffler was able to follow up with a par on No. 6, and remained at +2 for the round.

As for Jordan Spieth, the 27-year-old moved to 1-under after a birdie on the par-6 second hole, sending him into a tie or seventh on the leader board.

Spieth had a chance to move to two-under on No. 3, but narrowly missed a difficult 15-foot putt, that would have tied him with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Webb Simpson, and Will Zalatoris for second place in the tournament.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 1:20 PM UPDATE: Former Longhorns Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth have begun their opening rounds at Augusta, with Scheffler getting off to a solid start through his first three holes.

After bogeying No. 1 and getting himself into an early hole, Scheffler has rebounded and holed three-consecutive pars on No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4, and is heading into No. 5 at +1.

Spieth, on the other hand, teed off from No. 1 at 1 PM, and is off to his typical early Masters round, knocking in a par to open things up. Spieth was on the green in regulation after two shots, and after a near birdy miss from 53 ft out, Spieth holed the par from five feet out.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 11:29 AM UPDATE: After rallying through holes No. 7 to No. 16, Dylan Frittelli put himself in a bind heading into round two, bogeying holes No. 17 and No. 18, and finishing the day +4.

Frittelli knocked his first shot on 18 into the bunker but was able to reach the green in two after a solid out. However, his putting issues continued, three-putting to end the round, including a miss of an easy five-foot putt.

Now near the bottom of active players on the leaderboard, Frittelli will be in a tough spot to begin his Friday round if he wants to make the cut heading into the weekend.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 10:57 AM UPDATE: After a tough opening nine holes in which he carded four bogies, Dylan Frittelli headed into the back half of the round at +3, and looked to be losing his grip on the day.

However, the former Longhorn has been able to bounce back as he progressed over the last 10 holes, carding six pars, three birdies, and just one bogie through 16, and now heads into the final two-hole stretch two over par, and on the cusp of cutting into the leaderboard.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 9:45 AM UPDATE: Dylan Frittelli continued to struggle through the first third of his first round at the Masters, scoring bogies at both No. 5 and No. 6.

However, Frittelli was able to gather some momentum heading into the turn, parring No. 7, and knocking in a birdie on the par 5 eighth. Frittelli looked to have settled down since, parring both No. 9 and No. 10, but once again took a hit on No. 11, scoring a bogie.

Frittelli was able to mitigate the damage, however, putting just twice on No. 11.

APRIL 8, ROUND 1 - 8 AM UPDATE: Frittelli has gotten off to a rough start in the opening round at Augusta, scoring Bogies on each of the first two holes, and heading into No. 3 at +2.

Frittelli was able to stop the bleeding at No. 3 and No. 4 and save par. Frittelli has struggled with his putting thus far, averaging 2.33 putts per hole through the first three holes

Dylan Frittelli, who is playing in his third Masters, is set at 7:12 AM CT with former champion Sandy Lyle, and Australian Matt Jones, and will be the first Longhorn to tackle Augusta on Thursday.

It will be his second consecutive Masters appearance, after finishing in a tie for fifth place in 2020, a finish that earned him a spot in the 2021 field. Frittelli had rounds of 65, 73, 67, and 72 to finish 11-under par in 2020.

Frittelli also played in the Masters in 2018 but finished in a tie for 58th place.

Scottie Scheffler will play in his second Masters, after tying for 19th in 2020. Scheffler was 6-under par for the event, with rounds of 71, 68, 72, and 71. He earned an invite after finishing in the Top 4 in the 2020 PGA Championship.

Scheffler, who is ranked 29th in the world and has three top-10 finishes this season, will tee off alongside Phil Mickelson and Tommy Fleetwood at 12:12 PM CT.

Last but certainly not least, Jordan Spieth, who won his first Masters title in 2015 and has finished in the top three in the tournament on three other occasions, will begin the quest for his second win at Augusta in the day's final grouping at 1 PM central time alongside Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa.

