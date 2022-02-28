Texas Men, Women Rise and Fall in Top 25

Skip to main content

Texas Men Slide A Spot in Top 25 as Women Rise To Top 10

The Longhorns have a big week ahead with games against ranked Baylor and Kansas

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team dropped a spot in the AP Top 25, while the Longhorn women moved back into the Top 10 of the women’s poll on Monday.

The Longhorn men (21-8, 10-6 in Big 12) dropped from No. 20 last week to No. 21 this week. The Longhorn women (21-6, 11-5in Big 12) went from No. 11 last week to No. 9 this week.

The Longhorn men are in fourth place by themselves in the Big 12 with two games remaining. Texas put together a two-win week last week. The Longhorns started the week with a 75-66 win over TCU, followed by an 82-81 win over West Virginia on the road. Texas hosts Baylor on Monday in the final game at the Frank Erwin Center, followed by a Saturday finale at Kansas.

Last week, the Longhorns women continued their winning ways, beating Kansas State, 62-51, followed by a 77-42 win over TCU. The Longhorns wrap up their week with a trip to Kansas on Wednesday and a home finale on Saturday against Oklahoma State.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2. Arizona, No. 3 Baylor, No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Purdue, No. 9 Providence, No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 11 Villanova, No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 14 Houston, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 16 USC, No. 17 UCLA, No. 18 UConn, No. 19 Saint Mary’s, No. 20 Illinois, No. 21 Texas, No. 22 Murray State, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 24 Iowa and No. 25 Alabama.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 NC State, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Baylor, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 UConn, No. 8 Iowa State, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 Michigan, No. 11 Maryland, No. 12 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 (tie) Indiana, No. 14 (tie) Arizona, No. 16 North Carolina, No 17 BYU, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 Virginia Tech, No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast, No. 23 Florida, No. 24 Georgia and No. 25 Georgia Tech.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

