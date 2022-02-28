Texas Men Slide A Spot in Top 25 as Women Rise To Top 10
The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team dropped a spot in the AP Top 25, while the Longhorn women moved back into the Top 10 of the women’s poll on Monday.
The Longhorn men (21-8, 10-6 in Big 12) dropped from No. 20 last week to No. 21 this week. The Longhorn women (21-6, 11-5in Big 12) went from No. 11 last week to No. 9 this week.
The Longhorn men are in fourth place by themselves in the Big 12 with two games remaining. Texas put together a two-win week last week. The Longhorns started the week with a 75-66 win over TCU, followed by an 82-81 win over West Virginia on the road. Texas hosts Baylor on Monday in the final game at the Frank Erwin Center, followed by a Saturday finale at Kansas.
Rori Harmon
Vic Schaefer
Vic Schaefer
Last week, the Longhorns women continued their winning ways, beating Kansas State, 62-51, followed by a 77-42 win over TCU. The Longhorns wrap up their week with a trip to Kansas on Wednesday and a home finale on Saturday against Oklahoma State.
AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2. Arizona, No. 3 Baylor, No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Purdue, No. 9 Providence, No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 11 Villanova, No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 14 Houston, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 16 USC, No. 17 UCLA, No. 18 UConn, No. 19 Saint Mary’s, No. 20 Illinois, No. 21 Texas, No. 22 Murray State, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 24 Iowa and No. 25 Alabama.
Texas Men, Women Rise and Fall in Top 25
The Longhorns have a big week ahead with games against ranked Baylor and Kansas
Longhorns Projected to Renew SWC Rivalry in NCAA Tournament
The latest NCAA Bracketology put together by CBS Sports has Texas as a No. 6 seed and facing an old rival in the first round
How To Watch: No. 21 Texas vs. No. 3 Baylor In Final Erwin Center Outing
On Monday night, the Texas Longhorns will play their final game at the Frank Erwin Center. Here is how to watch and listen
Chris Beard
Chris Beard
Courtney Ramey
Courtney Ramey
AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 NC State, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Baylor, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 UConn, No. 8 Iowa State, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 Michigan, No. 11 Maryland, No. 12 Iowa, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 (tie) Indiana, No. 14 (tie) Arizona, No. 16 North Carolina, No 17 BYU, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 Virginia Tech, No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast, No. 23 Florida, No. 24 Georgia and No. 25 Georgia Tech.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!