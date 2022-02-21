Where Are Texas Men, Women Ranked This Week?

Skip to main content

Texas Men, Women Remain Part of AP Top 25 Polls

The Longhorns have two more weeks to impress AP voters before the Big 12 Tournament begins in Kansas City

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team held steady in the AP Top 25, while the Longhorn women continued their steady rise in the poll for the second straight week.

The Longhorn men (19-8, 8-6 in Big 12) held steady at No. 20 for the third straight week. The Longhorn women (19-6, 9-5 in Big 12) went from No. 14 last week to No. 11 this week.

The Longhorn men are in fourth place by themselves in the Big 12 with four games remaining. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma in overtime, 80-78, and then lost to Texas Tech, 61-55, to end the week. The Longhorns host TCU on Wednesday and then travel to West Virginia on Saturday. On Saturday, the NCAA Tournament Committee released its initial Top 16 for the tournament, and the Longhorns were No. 16. That was right before the loss to Tech.

The Longhorn women swept their two games last week, defeating Iowa State, 73-48, in Austin and then beating West Virginia, 67-58, in Morgantown on Sunday. The Longhorns don’t have a ranked team left on their schedule. The Longhorns are at Kansas State on Wednesday and then hosts TCU on Saturday.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2. Arizona, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 7 Duke, No. 8 Villanova, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Providence, No. 12 UCLA, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 14 Houston, No. 15 Illinois, No. 16 USC, No. 17 Tennessee, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 19 Murray State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 UConn, No. 22 Ohio State, No. 23 Saint Mary’s, No. 24 Alabama and No. 25 Iowa.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 NC State, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Baylor, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 UConn, No. 8 LSU, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Indiana, No. 11 Texas, No. 12 Arizona, No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Notre Dame, No. 15 Florida, No. 16 Tennessee, No 17 Ohio State, No. 18 North Carolina, No. 19 BYU, No. 20 Oklahoma, No. 21 Iowa, No. 22 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Virginia Tech, No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast and No. 25 Georgia.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

