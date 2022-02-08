Texas Men, Women Land in Same Place in ESPN Bracketology

The Texas men are moving up the seed lines while the Texas women are moving down the seed lines

The Texas Longhorns’ men’s and women’s basketball teams were both No. 4 in the most recent ESPN Bracketology 68-team fields released on Tuesday.

The Longhorn men (18-6, 7-4 in Big 12) soared up to a No. 4 seed, while the Longhorn women fell to a No. 4 seed after the previous 68-team fields were released on Friday.

The men have now won five of six games, including their last two games against ranked teams — Iowa State and Kansas. The latter win, a 78-75 victory over the Jayhawks at the Erwin Center, included a postgame court storming.

Plus, it came with a bit of a proclamation from head coach Chris Beard.

“I believe we’re a Final Four contender,” Beard said on Monday night.

The Big 12 men had seven teams in this edition of Joe Lunardi’s 68-team field, with Baylor and Kansas both installed as No. 2 seeds, while Texas Tech was a No. 3 seed. Texas jumping to a No. 4 seed gave the Big 12 four teams in the Top 16 seeds.

Iowa State, TCU and Oklahoma were also in the field.

The Texas women (15-6, 5-5 in Big 12) are trying to stop the bleeding, having lost three straight games to ranked teams — one to Oklahoma and back-to-back games to Baylor, latter of which was on Sunday. The Longhorns get the Sooners again on Saturday, but before that they have to face Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Less than two weeks ago the Longhorns were a No. 2 seed in Charlie Crème’s 68-team field. After those three straight losses, the Longhorns have dropped two seed lines and are now three games back in the Big 12 standings.

There are six Big 12 women’s teams in the field right now, with four of them — Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas — among the Top 16 seeds. Kansas State and Kansas were also in the field.

Big 12 Men’s Bracketology

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Longwood

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Jacksonville State

No. 9 Iowa State vs. No. 8 Boise State

East Region (Philadelphia)

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Ohio

No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Wake Forest

No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 UConn

Future Big 12 members

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 4 Houston vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 12 BYU/North Carolina winner vs. No. 5 Villanova

Big 12 Women’s Bracketology

Bridgeport Region

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 UNLV

No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 6 North Carolina

Greensboro Region

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Albany

Wichita Region

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Belmont

No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 IUPUI

Spokane Region

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Troy

Future Big 12 members

Spokane Region

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Mississippi State/WSU winner

Greensboro Region

No. 8 UCF vs. No. 9 Utah

