Texas Men, Women Land in Same Place in ESPN Bracketology

Longhorn Men, Women Both No. 4 in ESPN Bracketology
The Texas Longhorns’ men’s and women’s basketball teams were both No. 4 in the most recent ESPN Bracketology 68-team fields released on Tuesday.
The Longhorn men (18-6, 7-4 in Big 12) soared up to a No. 4 seed, while the Longhorn women fell to a No. 4 seed after the previous 68-team fields were released on Friday.
The men have now won five of six games, including their last two games against ranked teams — Iowa State and Kansas. The latter win, a 78-75 victory over the Jayhawks at the Erwin Center, included a postgame court storming.
Plus, it came with a bit of a proclamation from head coach Chris Beard.
“I believe we’re a Final Four contender,” Beard said on Monday night.
The Big 12 men had seven teams in this edition of Joe Lunardi’s 68-team field, with Baylor and Kansas both installed as No. 2 seeds, while Texas Tech was a No. 3 seed. Texas jumping to a No. 4 seed gave the Big 12 four teams in the Top 16 seeds.
Iowa State, TCU and Oklahoma were also in the field.
The Texas women (15-6, 5-5 in Big 12) are trying to stop the bleeding, having lost three straight games to ranked teams — one to Oklahoma and back-to-back games to Baylor, latter of which was on Sunday. The Longhorns get the Sooners again on Saturday, but before that they have to face Texas Tech on Wednesday night.
Less than two weeks ago the Longhorns were a No. 2 seed in Charlie Crème’s 68-team field. After those three straight losses, the Longhorns have dropped two seed lines and are now three games back in the Big 12 standings.
There are six Big 12 women’s teams in the field right now, with four of them — Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas — among the Top 16 seeds. Kansas State and Kansas were also in the field.
Big 12 Men’s Bracketology
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Longwood
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Jacksonville State
No. 9 Iowa State vs. No. 8 Boise State
East Region (Philadelphia)
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 Ohio
No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Wake Forest
No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 UConn
Future Big 12 members
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 4 Houston vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 12 BYU/North Carolina winner vs. No. 5 Villanova
Big 12 Women’s Bracketology
Bridgeport Region
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 UNLV
No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 6 North Carolina
Greensboro Region
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Albany
Wichita Region
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Belmont
No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 IUPUI
Spokane Region
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Troy
Future Big 12 members
Spokane Region
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Mississippi State/WSU winner
Greensboro Region
No. 8 UCF vs. No. 9 Utah
