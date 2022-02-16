Longhorns Men, Women Have High Seeds in ESPN Bracketology
Both the Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams found themselves with high seeds in the latest ESPN Bracketology released on Tuesday.
The Longhorn men, who defeated Oklahoma in overtime on Tuesday, were a No. 5 seed, while the Longhorn women, who are preparing to face Iowa State on Wednesday, were a No. 4 seed.
The Texas men had been a No. 4 seed in the last release of ESPN’s projected 68-team field, which was on Friday. That was on the strength of their win over Kansas last Monday. But, after the blowout loss to Baylor on Saturday, ESPN dropped Texas to a No. 5 seed, where it was projected to play a first-round game against No. 12-seed North Texas.
The Longhorns have another opportunity to improve their seeding when they host Texas Tech on Saturday.
The Longhorn women are preparing to play their sixth ranked teams in seven games when they host Iowa State, which is considered a No. 2 seed in Bracketology. The Longhorns remained a No. 4 seed, on the strength of wins last week over Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
If the Tournament started today, Texas would face No. 13-seed UNLV in the first round.
The Big 12 men had seven bids on Tuesday, while the Big 12 women had six bids.
Men’s Big 12 Bracketology Seeds (per ESPN)
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State
East Region (Philadelphia)
No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 North Texas
No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Arkansas
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Long Beach State
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. Texas State
Texas men likely got a boost from its win over Tuesday, while the Texas women carry their seeding into Wednesday's ISU game
No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Boise State
No. 11 Iowa State/BYU winners vs. UConn
Women’s Big 12 Bracketology Seeds (per ESPN)
Bridgeport Region
No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Holy Cross
Greensboro Region
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Mercer
Wichita Region
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 UNLV
No. 7 Kansas State vs. No. 10 Duke
Spokane Region
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Illinois State
No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 8 UCF
