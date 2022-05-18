Texas Men Advance to NCAA Golf Championships

Travis Vick narrowly misses individual title as Longhorns finished in Top 5 as a team

Texas Longhorns golfer Travis Vick missed out on an individual title by one shot, but he and the Longhorns still advanced to the NCAA men’s golf championships with a fourth-place finish at the Norman Regional on Wednesday.

The Longhorns were in a third-place tie after the second round. But, after shooting 4-under-par 284 as a team on Wednesday, they fell back to fourth place, three shots behind Ole Miss at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma won the team crown by 10 shots over Auburn. Utah finished fifth.

Texas Longhorns Golf Texas Longhorns Golf Texas Longhorns Golf

The low five teams and the low individual not on those five qualifying teams will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

After firing back-to-back 67s to take the second-round lead, Vick fell back with a final-round 72 to finish with a 54-hole score of 206. That enabled Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber to slip past Vick by one shot to claim the individual title. Suber shot a 67.

Pierceson and Parker Coody each shot a 70 on Wednesday to help the Longhorns stay in the Top 5. Mason Nome shot 72 and Cole Hammer shot 74.

Texas hasn’t won a national title in golf since 2012. The Longhorns were coming off a third-place finish at the Big 12 Tournament.

NCAA Regional Golf Results (Round 3)

Norman Regional

Oklahoma (26-under-par 276, first place), Texas (12-under-par 852, fourth place), Kansas State (18-over-par 882, ninth place)

Oklahoma: Logan McAllister (71-70-67—208), Drew Goodman (67-73-70—210), Patrick Welch (69-72-69—210), Chris Gotterup (70-71-70—211), Stephen Campbell Jr. (74-72-71—217).

Texas: Travis Vick (67-67-72—206), Pierceson Coody (73-72-70—215), Mason Nome (72-72-72—216), Parker Coody (72-75-70—217), Cole Hammer (71-77-74—222).

Kansas State: Tim Tillmanns (74-67-73—214), Nicklaus Mason (74-73-72—220), Will Hopkins (75-73-74—222), Laurenz Schiergen (79-74-73—226), Luke O'Neill (79-75-74—228).

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.