Longhorns Pros Spieth, Scheffler Remain in Contention at WGC-Dell

Dylan Frittelli won his second match at the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship, while Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler each tied their second matches on Thursday

Former Texas Longhorns golfer Dylan Frittelli continued his Cinderella run at the WGC Dell-Match Play Championship on Thursday, defeating Jason Kokrak, 3 and 2, to win his second match of the tournament.

Two other Texas-exes, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, are also playing in the event, which is being hosted by Austin Country Club.

Frittelli, who helped the Longhorns win the 2021 NCAA Championship and won the John Deere Classic in 2019, is seeking to advance to the Round of 16 this weekend. To do that, Frittelli will need to beat or tie Will Zalatoris on Friday. Or, if Frittelli loses his match, and Kokrak wins his match against Tony Finau, then the pair will have a playoff.

Frittelli defeated Tony Finau, 6 and 5, on Wednesday.

The tournament is organized into 16 four-player groups, with the player that has the best record after playing the other three members of their group advancing.

Spieth, who is playing some of his best golf in the past year, tied his second match of the tournament on Thursday, facing Matthew Wolff. On Wednesday, Spieth defeated Matt Fitzpatrick, 3 and 1.

Spieth faces Corey Connors to wrap up play in his group on Friday. Spieth and Wolff both have the same record entering Friday’s play, but Fitzpatrick is still relevant in determining who gets out of the group. If Spieth beats Connors, the majority of the scenarios favor him either advancing or getting into a playoff with Wolff. Spieth, at least, controls his own destiny.

So does Scheffler, who tied his match with Andy Sullivan on Thursday, even though he was up by two after 16 holes. Scheffler will go head-to-head against his competition to get out of his group, Xander Schauffele on Friday. The winner of the match advances to the Round of 16. Should Schauffele and Scheffler tie, they would end up in a playoff, which could include Sullivan, if Sullivan beat Jason Day.

