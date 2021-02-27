NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Pummel BYU 11-1 Behind Dominance of Madden

The Texas Longhorns baseball team got their third consecutive win on Friday night, dismantling the BYU Cougars 11-1 in Austin.
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns baseball team has officially found its stride, earning its third consecutive win on Friday night behind a dominant offensive performance, and a near no-hitter from pitcher Ty Madden

Madden, who bounced back from a tough performance in a loss against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last weekend, went seven innings, giving up just one hit, one walk, and striking out 11 on the night. 

"I felt like I let my team down last week and that's not a feeling that I like," Madden said. "It's my job to go out there and give us the best chance to win every week."

Madden retired the first 10 batters he faced, didn't surrender his first hit until the seventh inning on an infield single.

READ MORE: Longhorn Bats Come Alive In 12-6 Win Over BYU

Offensively, the Longhorns once again put forth another powerful performance, putting across 11 runs on seven hits, including seven runs in the first two innings of play. 

The highlight of the night came on a Zach Zubia inside the park home run in the bottom of the first, that knocked in the first three runs for the Horns, and gave them control of the game. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Steal Another Established SEC Admin To Head Recruiting

"It's not about the 11-1, it's the way we did it," said Zubia. "We did it with enthusiasm, we did it with aggressiveness, we did it with just a pedal-to-the-medal approach the whole game. I would say that we won almost every single pitch this game."

The Longhorns (3-3) will look to make it four in a row as they wrap up their series with BYU on Saturday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Want to talk Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

madden_ty_arkansas_0001
News

Longhorns Pummel BYU 11-1 Behind Dominance of Madden

The Texas Longhorns baseball team got their third consecutive win on Friday night, dismantling the BYU Cougars 11-1 in Austin.

GettyImages-1029587636
News

Longhorns Steal Another Established SEC Admin To Head Recruiting

The Texas Longhorns brought in yet another talented member to their off-the-field recruiting staff on Friday, with the hire once again coming directly from SEC country.

texas field flags
Football

Longhorns Add Pair of Sought After Analysts to Sark’s Staff

The Texas Longhorns Staff got even more formidable on Friday morning, when they added a pair of highly sought after analysts to the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Owens-e1598528610343-1242x640
News

Longhorns Gain Commitment From Top 2023 RB

The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum is now in full swing, after they gained their first commitment of the 2023 class on Thursday night

USATSI_15436389
News

How Many Longhorns In First Round of NBA Mock Draft?

Brown and Jones, two Longhorns underclassmen, could be first-round NBA picks later this year, if they choose to leave Texas after this season

Faltine_Trey_sss_Texas_base_BYU0715
News

Longhorn Bats Come Alive In 12-6 Win Over BYU

The Texas Longhorns Baseball Team's offense finally came showed up to play on Thursday, recording season highs in all categories on their way to a 12-6 win.

sarkisian_press_conference_CRH_0768
News

Bigger In Texas: Sarkisian Contract Approved

The University of Texas Board of Regents has officially approved a massive deal for new head football coach Steve Sarkisian, securing him to a six-year contract.

Sam Ehlinger
Football

Sam Ehlinger knows Texas' fate is in good hand

Sam Ehlinger isn't worried on what the new regime will look like under Texas and Steve Sarkisian