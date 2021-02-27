Longhorns Pummel BYU 11-1 Behind Dominance of Madden

The Texas Longhorns baseball team got their third consecutive win on Friday night, dismantling the BYU Cougars 11-1 in Austin.

The Texas Longhorns baseball team has officially found its stride, earning its third consecutive win on Friday night behind a dominant offensive performance, and a near no-hitter from pitcher Ty Madden

Madden, who bounced back from a tough performance in a loss against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last weekend, went seven innings, giving up just one hit, one walk, and striking out 11 on the night.

"I felt like I let my team down last week and that's not a feeling that I like," Madden said. "It's my job to go out there and give us the best chance to win every week."

Madden retired the first 10 batters he faced, didn't surrender his first hit until the seventh inning on an infield single.

Offensively, the Longhorns once again put forth another powerful performance, putting across 11 runs on seven hits, including seven runs in the first two innings of play.

The highlight of the night came on a Zach Zubia inside the park home run in the bottom of the first, that knocked in the first three runs for the Horns, and gave them control of the game.

"It's not about the 11-1, it's the way we did it," said Zubia. "We did it with enthusiasm, we did it with aggressiveness, we did it with just a pedal-to-the-medal approach the whole game. I would say that we won almost every single pitch this game."

The Longhorns (3-3) will look to make it four in a row as they wrap up their series with BYU on Saturday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

