Former Texas QB Casey Thompson Reveals Top Transfer Destinations

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will have a new starting quarterback in 2022.

Junior Casey Thompson officially entered the transfer portal in December, opening the door for incoming transfer Quinn Ewers, as well as Hudson Card and freshman Maalik Murphy to compete for the starting job.

And after much speculation as to his destination post-Austin, Thompson's future seems to be clearing up, with multiple reports surfacing with his top-5 choices of Nebraska, Oklahoma, Auburn, Indiana, and Missouri.

Thompson later confirmed those reports, posting them to his Instagram account on Wednesday night.

Before Oklahoma starting quarterback Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal, Thompson was thought to be a Nebraska lean.

However, despite the addition of UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel to the Sooner roster, Thompson appears to still be heavily considering the Sooners.

Former Missouri QB Connor Bazelak also recently transferred to Indiana.

After taking over for Card in the second half of the Longhorns' Week 2 loss to Arkansas, Thompson led the Longhorns on a three-game winning streak and had Texas seemingly poised for a deep run at a Big 12 title.

However, following the Longhorns' hot start in the Red River Showdown, things went south in the second half and Texas lost to Oklahoma. Thompson and the Horns would then go on a six-game losing streak, including suffering an embarrassing overtime loss to Kansas.

The Horns would finish the season 5-7 following a season finale victory over Kansas State. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters prior to the game that the team would explore all options this offseason at the position.

“I think that we have to open that job up,” he said. “I think we have to let these guys compete to see the development. We’re gonna tear this thing all the way down, and we’re gonna start this thing back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball.”

Thompson was far from the main issue in the Texas losing streak, however, with major offensive line struggles, injuries, and poor defensive play that marred the Longhorns' chances.

Thompson ends his time in Austin completing 185 of 290 passes for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 19 appearances.

Texas still has Card on the roster, who finished with 590 passing yards and five touchdowns against an interception. The Longhorns also added Ewers and 2022 commit Murphy during the Early Signing Period.

“We’re lucky. We got two great quarterbacks,” Sarkisian said. “We were very upfront and honest with Maalik that we wanted to take two. And it just worked out in a way where Quinn became available.”

Ewers, a native of Southlake, became the focal piece of the 2022 class after reclassifying in 2021 due to NIL. Murphy, a native of California, is SI99's No. 7 quarterback prospect, and led Junipero Serra to a state title this past month.

