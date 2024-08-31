Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Partners Up With Gold's Gym
Gold's Gym, the world's most iconic fitness brand, has entered into a partnership with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers will serve as a brand ambassador for Gold's during the 2024-2025 academic year.
Ewers, who was born in Texas, is a third-year quarterback who has played in and started 22 games for the University of Texas Longhorns. Ewers was the consensus No. 1 high school football recruit in 2022. He was the Big 12 Championship MVP in 2023 and led the University of Texas to the College Football Playoffs in January 2024.
This is Gold's Gym 60th anniversary year and Ewers will partner with the Gym on social media content and experiences "that drive home the brand's key themes of strength and performance."
"I have always admired Gold's as a brand that stands for physical and mental strength with the legendary history to prove it," Ewers said in a release. "With this partnership, I am humbled to become part of the Gold's legacy, and I hope to inspire others on their path to becoming stronger."
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
"Quinn is gearing up for the most important year of his life on the gridiron with all eyes on him, and he is the epitome of the kind of strength that is at the heart of Gold’s mission,” said Gold’s Gym co-CEO Danny Waggoner. “Through our partnership with Quinn, we want to show that Gold’s is here for those who want to become stronger, no matter where they are in their fitness journey.”