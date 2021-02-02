NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Sark Offers A Pair of In-State 2022 Targets

Steve Sarkisian's focus on the 2022 recruiting cycle continued on Monday when he offered a pair of in-state recruits on the offensive side of the ball
Author:
Publish date:

With college football's National Signing Day just hours away, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, late commitments, and potential signatures for the remaining available prospects. 

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin. 

READ MORE: Who Are Longhorns' Top Remaining Targets For 2021?

READ MORE: Texas Early Signing Day Recap: Will Sarkisian Provide Boost?

While much of that momentum is rooted with the 2022 cycle, 2021 remains the priority at the moment, and the Longhorns still have plenty of work to do to help round out the class before Wednesday's deadline. 

You can view the entire list of Longhorns signatures for the 2021 class below, with updates as they occur:

FEBRUARY 1 7 PM UPDATE: Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian continued his focus on the 2022 cycle on Monday afternoon, offering a pair of in-state recruits on the offensive side of the ball. 

Jason Llewellyn, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end/long snapper out of Aledo High School was the first prospect to report his offer, specifically thanking Sarkisian and new Longhorns special teams coach, Jeff Banks. 

Just minutes later, another target from an in-state powerhouse reported his offer from the Longhorns, is 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman Connor Robertson. Robertson played right tackle for the Chaparral's this season, where he helped block for Longhorn quarterback target Cade Klubnik on their way to their second-straight 6A Texas State Championship win.

JANUARY 31 3 PM UPDATE: Cy Fair running back LJ Johnson is rumored to be taking a visit to Austin on Sunday, before his final decision deadline this week. Longhorns Country is working to confirm his visit. 

Johnson is arguably the most probable high-profile recruit left on the Longhorns board at this point, and Texas has picked up some major momentum in his recruitment as of late. Texas will be fighting off Texas A&M for his signature on Wednesday. 

JANUARY 31 11:15 AM UPDATE: The Longhorns received a late commitment on Sunday morning when Austin Westlake defensive back Michael Taaffe committed to the program. 

Taaffe, who helped the Chaparrals take home their second consecutive state title, was named defensive MVP of the championship game, intercepting former Texas commit Quinn Ewers on two separate occasions. It was also Taaffe's second-straight year to bring home the award. 

Taaffe is likely to be brought in as a preferred walk-on, alongside kicker Bert Auburn.

JANUARY 30 3:05 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns landed a commitment from 2021 Austin Westlake running back Zane Minors on Saturday, who was formerly a commitment of Yale. 

Minors also fielded offers from Air Force, Dartmouth, Columbia, and Army but decided to stay home in Austin to play his football. This past season, Minors ran the football 126 times for 1,068 yards and 20 touchdowns, while helping the Chaparrals win their second state title in a row. 

__________________________________________________________________

ATH Ja’Tavion Sanders - Ryan (Denton, TX)

S JD Coffey - Kennedale (Kennedale, TX)

CB Jamier Johnson - John Muir (Pasadena, CA)

DE Derrick Harris Jr. - New Caney (New Caney, TX)

DE Jordan Thomas - Memorial (Port Arthur, TX)

OLB Terrence Cooks - Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX)

OLB Morice Blackwell - Martin (Arlington, TX)

WR Jaden Alexis - Monarch (Pompano Beach, FL)

RB Jonathan Brooks - Halletsville (Halletsville, TX)

OT Hayden Connor - Taylor (Katy, TX)

DT Byron Murphy II - De Soto (De Soto, TX)

ATH Juan Davis - Everman (Fort Worth, TX)

TE Gunnar Helm - Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO)

DE Barryn Sorrell - Holy Cross (New Orleans, LA)

QB Charles Wright - Austin High (Austin, TX)

WR Casey Cain - Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA)

OT Max Merril - Strake Jesuit (Houston, TX)

P Issac Pearson (Australia)

K Bert Auburn - Flower Mound (Flower Mound, TX), Preferred Walk On

ATH Michael Taaffe - Westlake (Austin, TX), Preferred Walk On

RB Zane Minors - Westlake (Austin, TX), Preferred Walk On

CB - Darion Dunn - McNeese State (Transfer)

LB - Ray Thornton - LSU (Transfer)

DE - Ovie Oghoufo - Notre Dame (Transfer)

Screen Shot 2021-02-01 at 6.46.51 PM
News

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Sark Offers A Pair of In-State 2022 Targets

Steve Sarkisian's focus on the 2022 recruiting cycle continued on Monday when he offered a pair of in-state recruits on the offensive side of the ball

8829798.0
News

What Is The Longhorns Dream Class Scenario For 2021?

With just days left in the 2021 recruiting cycle, what is the best case scenario for the Longhorns to fill the final spots in their class?

Amari-Cooper-Nick-Saban
News

WATCH: Saban To Sark - Can Texas Borrow Alabama Recruiting Pitch?

Texas would be wise to borrow whatever recruiting page from Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is made available.

USATSI_15504979
News

Did Ex-Longhorns Make The Most Of Senior Bowl Chance?

Did ex-Texas Longhorns Sam Ehlinger and Ta'Quon Graham make the most of their Senior Bowl opportunities?

USATSI_11320518
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Longhorns in the Super Bowl — A History Lesson

A look at the best performances and all of the Texas Longhorns exes that have had the chance to play in the Super Bowl.

del conte
News

Texas Revenue: $200 Million - Burnt Orange In The Black

"The Longhorns’ streak of generating at least $200 million in annual revenue is now at three years and counting.''

sam-ehlinger-honest-quote-tom-hermans-future-texas
News

WATCH - Sam At The Senior Bowl: Texas Ex QB Ehlinger Tosses TD

Two products of the University of Texas, on weigh-in day at the Senior Bowl - one stood out (in one case) and maybe one did not (in another case). But now comes Game Day ...

Screen Shot 2021-01-30 at 10.09.30 AM
News

Texas Re-Offers 2022 Star West Coast QB

The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian reaffirmed their interest in a big-time west coast quarterback prospect on Friday