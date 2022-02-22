Rori Harmon is Big 12 Freshman of the Week

Harmon did something against Iowa State that no Big 12 player had done in 20 years as part of her award-winning week

Texas guard Rori Harmon is the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for women’s basketball for the fourth time this season after leading the Longhorns to a pair of wins and a No. 11 national ranking.

Harmon, a McDonald’s All-American and the Texas High School Player of the Year last season, had perhaps her two best games of the season last week as the Longhorns (19-6, 9-5 in Big 12) positioned themselves to try and reach the league's Top 3 with four games remaining.

Harmon previously won the award on Nov. 16, Dec. 27 and Jan. 17. Before this week, she was tied with Kansas State’s Serena Sundell and Brylee Glenn with three freshman of the week honors.

Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray was the Big 12 Player of the Week.

The Longhorn women swept their two games last week, defeating Iowa State, 73-48, in Austin and then beating West Virginia, 67-58, in Morgantown on Sunday. Harmon was a key piece in each contest.

Against Iowa State, Harmon did something that had not been done in the Big 12 in 20 years when she had 20 points, six rebounds, nine assists and six steals. No player had put up those numbers in those categories in the same game since 2001, and her 20 points was one off her career high.

Then, against West Virginia, Harmon had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Fueled by Harmon, the Longhorns moved up in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week, coming in at No. 11 on Monday.

The Longhorns have four Big 12 games remaining and none of them are against ranked teams. The Longhorns are at Kansas State on Wednesday and then hosts TCU on Saturday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.