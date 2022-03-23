Longhorns have two talented freshmen considered among the best players remaining in the women's tournament

Texas guard Rori Harmon and forward Aaliyah Moore were two of four Big 12 players on ESPN’s ranking of the Top 25 players in the NCAA Women’s Tournament’s Sweet 16.

ESPN re-ranked the players after the first-and second-round games were completed.

The No. 2-seeded Longhorns are preparing for the Sweet 16 in the Spokane Region, as they’ll face the No. 6-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Harmon, a freshman, was No. 10 after being ranked No. 23 on the initial list. She brought home plenty of awards after Big 12 play, as she was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, All-Big 12 Freshman Team, All-Big 12 Defensive Team and All-Big 12 Second Team. She was also the Big 12 Tournament MVP.

In two games in Austin last weekend, Harmon had 21 points and 19 assists and helped Texas hold both Fairfield and Utah to under 60 points.

Texas forward Aaliyah Moore was No. 23. She also wasn’t on the initial list, but she played her way onto it after two great games last weekend. She averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds coming off the bench for the Longhorns.

Moore, also a freshman, began the season as a starter but missed more than a month due to an injury. She made a few more starts after she returned, but when head coach Vic Schaefer shuffled his starting lineup in early February, Moore slid into a full-time bench role.

The other two Big 12 players list are both from No. 3-seed Iowa State, which is in the Greensboro Region and is preparing to face No. 10 Creighton at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Forward Ashley Joens is the highest-ranked Big 12 player on the list at No. 4. The only other players ranked ahead of Joens are South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, Stanford guard Haley Jones and Maryland guard Diamond Miller.

Joens scored 36 points and 15 rebounds in the Cyclones’ first-round victory over UT-Arlington. She followed that with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Georgia in the second round. The Cyclones are making their first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2010.

Cyclones guard Emily Ryan is No. 21. She had 35 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in Iowa State’s two tournament wins. Along the way, Ryan became the program’s all-time assist leader for a single season.

