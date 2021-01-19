NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Longhorns Roster Tracker: Sark Loses Talented DB, Reserve OL to Portal

Two more Longhorns entered the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, with two reserve players choosing not to return to the 40 Acres in 2021
The Texas Longhorns ended an up-and-down 2020 season, winning five out of the last six games, culminating in a 55-23 romp over the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl. 

Despite the strong finish, the Longhorns decided to shake things up in a big way just a few days later, letting go of four-year coach Tom Herman and replacing him with then-Alabama coordinator Steve Sarkisian within hours. 

It was a surprising move that not only demonstrated the cut-throat nature of college football but caused a substantial shift in the Big 12's power structure. 

As with the end of any season, especially one accompanied by a coaching change, current players were forced to make a decision on whether or not to return to the university. And for Texas, that turnover in talent is going to be substantial. 

JANUARY 19 4:45 PM UPDATE: Two more Longhorns entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, bringing to the total number of player exit due to transfer to seven. 

Defensive back Jalen Green, who was reportedly testing the waters of the transfer market on Saturday, officially entered his name into the portal on Tuesday. Green was once a four-star recruit, but could never find his stride with the Longhorns.

The second player to enter the portal for Texas on Tuesday was Offensive Lineman Willie Tyler. Tyler never played in a game for the Longhorns, after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Tyler was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class.

Below is the list of players who have made their decisions on whether they will return to the 40 Acres, with updates as they occur. ..

RETURNING:

OL - Tope Imade 

OL - Denzel Okafor 

TE - Cade Brewer 

WR - Brendan Schooler

WR - Joshua Moore

DB - Josh Thompson

DB - D'Shawn Jamison

LB - DeMarvion Overshown

LB - Juwan Mitchell

DL - Marquez Bimage

NOT RETURNING:

QB - Sam Elingher (NFL Draft)

QB - Ja'Quinden Jackson (transfer portal)

OT - Sam Cosmi (NFL Draft) 

OL - Willie Tyler (transfer portal)

WR - Brennan Eagles (NFL Draft) 

WR - Tarik Black (NFL Draft)

RB - Keontay Ingram (transfer portal) 

DB - Caden Sterns (NFL Draft) 

DB - Chris Brown (NFL Draft)

DB - Xavion Alford (transfer portal)

DB - Jalen Green (transfer portal)

DL - Daniel Carson (transfer portal)

DL - Ta-Quan Graham (NFL Draft)

LB - Joseph Ossai (NFL Draft)

LB - Ayodele Adeoye (transfer portal)

