Longhorns Roster Tracker: 'Substantial Turnover' In Texas Players?

With a new coaching staff coming to Austin this offseason, which players are returning to play under Steve Sarkisian in 2021?

The Texas Longhorns ended an up-and-down 2020 season, winning five out of the last six games, culminating in a 55-23 romp over the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl.

Despite the strong finish, the Longhorns decided to shake things up in a big way just a few days later, letting go of four-year coach Tom Herman and replacing him with then-Alabama coordinator Steve Sarkisian within hours.

READ MORE: Will Longhorns Lose Another Upperclassman to Transfer Portal?

It was a surprising move that not only demonstrated the cut-throat nature of college football, but caused a substantial shift in the Big 12's power structure.

As with the end of any season, especially one accompanied by a coaching change, current players were forced to make a decision on whether or not to return to the university. And for Texas, that turnover in talent is going to be substantial.

READ MORE: Former Starting Longhorns RB Ingram Enters Transfer Portal

Below is the list of players who have made their decisions on whether they will return to the 40 Acres, with updates as they occur. ..

RETURNING:

OL - Tope Imade

OL - Denzel Okafor

TE - Cade Brewer

WR - Brendan Schooler

WR - Joshua Moore

DB - Josh Thompson

DB - D'Shawn Jamison

LB - DeMarvion Overshown

LB - Juwan Mitchell

DL - Marquez Bimage

NOT RETURNING:

QB - Sam Elingher (NFL Draft)

QB - Ja'Quinden Jackson (transfer portal)

OT - Sam Cosmi (NFL Draft)

WR - Brennan Eagles (NFL Draft)

WR - Tarik Black (NFL Draft)

RB - Keontay Ingram (transfer portal)

DB - Caden Sterns (NFL Draft)

DB - Chris Brown (NFL Draft)

DB - Xavion Alford (transfer)

DL - Daniel Carson (transfer portal)

DL - Ta-Quan Graham (NFL Draft)

LB - Joseph Ossai (NFL Draft)

LB - Ayodele Adeoye (transfer)