Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

With 2022's Masters officially set to kick off from Augusta National Golf Club, many are wondering who will emerge with the green jacket at the end of the tournament.

Former Texas Longhorns Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler tee off on Thursday with all of the eyes of Texas, and the rest of the golf world upon them.

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest updates for the Masters below:

THIRD ROUND- 5:45 PM: Scottie Scheffler is still on top of the field at Augusta, but that lead is beginning to fade after the former Longhorns posted three bogies in his last four holes.

After a bogie on No. 12, Scheffler was able to get a shot back on No. 13 with a birdie. However, two-straight bogies on 14 and 15 followed. Dropping him to 9-under on the day.

Scheffler still leads by 3 strokes over Cameron Smith.

THIRD ROUND- 4:45 PM: Scheffler maintains a lead, despite a slight hiccup after a bogey on hole No. 12.

Through 12 holes of round three, Scheffler sits at -10 under par with a four stroke lead.

THIRD ROUND- 4 PM: Scheffler continues a strong third round, parring holes No. 7 and 9 while picking up a birdie on hole No. 8.

Scheffler currently sits atop the leaderboard at -11 under par, six strokes clear of second.

THIRD ROUND- 3:10 PM: Following a slight hiccup on hole No. 4, which he bogeyed, Scheffler bounced back with a par on hole No. 5 and a birdie on the par three hole No. 6.

Scheffler is currently at -10 and five strokes clear of second place.

THIRD ROUND- 2:35 PM: Scheffler remains dominant to start round three, getting par on hole No. 1 before notching two birdies on holes No. 2 and 3.

Scheffler now sits at -10 and has stretched his lead to six strokes clear of second place.

THIRD ROUND - 1:50 PM: Scheffler is set to tee off to start his weekend, looking to stay hot and stretch his lead even further.

Scheffler is paired with Charl Schwartzel, who is five strokes off Scheffler and the lead.

A dominant second round from Scottie Scheffler saw him storm ahead of the field, ending round two at -8, putting him a record five strokes clear of second heading into the weekend. Now, he will look to continue his momentum into Saturday and further stretch his lead.

SECOND ROUND - 7 PM Scheffler now leads 15 under-par players going into the weekend, including four players tied for second at 3-under.

That group includes 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel, South Korea’s Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Scheffler will play in the final group tomorrow and conditions are expected to include temperatures in the low 60s.

He will tee off at 1:50 p.m. central with Schwartzel.

SECOND ROUND - 6:19 PM Scottie Scheffler ended his Friday round with complete control of the tournament at 8-under par.

He remains five shots ahead of the rest of the field.

SECOND ROUND - 5:50 PM Scottie Scheffler has moved five shots up on the field after a birdie on the par 3 16th -- his fourth birdie in five holes.

Scheffler also birdied the par 5 15th, parred No. 14, and has moved to 8-under on the day.

Hideki Matsuyama, Charl Schwartzel, Shane Lowry and Sungjae Im are all T2 at 3-under.

SECOND ROUND - 5:20 PM: Scottie Scheffler has continued to grow his lead at the Masters after sinking back-to-back birdies on the par 3 12th and the par 5 13th to move to 6-under on the day.

Scheffler would go on to par No. 14, and now holds a three-shot lead on the rest of the field.

SECOND ROUND - 4:40 PM: Scottie Scheffler has extended his lead on the field at Augusta, after knocking in a birdie on the par 3 12th.

Scheffler parred numbers 9, 10 and 11, and sits two shots ahead of Charl Schwartzel, Shane Lowry and Sungjae Im.

SECOND ROUND - 3:34 PM: Scottie Scheffler has ascended to sole possession of the top spot on the leaderboard after back-to-back birdies on No.7 and No. 8. Scheffler had an opportunity to grab a two-shot lead but missed his birdie par on No. 9.

Scheffler now sits 1-under for the round and 4-under. for the tournament.

SECOND ROUND - 3:00 PM: Spieth has wrapped up his second round at The Masters, and it is one he will want to forget.

Spieth finishes day two with a double bogey on hole No. 18, putting him at +6 and likely to miss the cut.

SECOND ROUND- 2:45 PM: Three straight pars on holes No. 4-6 see Scheffler maintain his -2. He is two off the lead and currently T5.

SECOND ROUND- 2:10 PM: Spieth sits at +4 through 15 holes, on the edge of making the cut for the weekend. With the projected cut at +4, Spieth has little room for error.

Tiger Woods currently sits at +3 through five holes, also on the edge of not making the cut.

SECOND ROUND - 2:00 PM: Scheffler through three holes has two bogeys and one birdie, putting him at -2 and one off the lead.

SECOND ROUND - 1:45 PM: Spieth has tumbled down the leaderboard following a rough hole No. 12, which saw him hole a triple bogey, raising his score to +4, putting him at T49.

Tiger Woods currently sits at +1, T25, three holes into round two.

SECOND ROUND - 12:45 PM: Fellow Longhorn Scottie Scheffler prepares to tee off to start his second round at 1:03 p.m.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, who enters round two at -1, has teed off on his first hole of round two.

SECOND ROUND - 12:15 PM: Three straight pars on holes No. 7,8, and 9 see Spieth retain his +1 score.

Back-to-back near misses on holes No. 8 and 9 saw Spieth just miss two consecutive birdies to bring his score to -1, however he is still +1 and currently T24.

SECOND ROUND - 11:20 AM- Spieth is officially through six holes on day two, finding himself tied for 26th.

Spieth birdied the Par 4 hole five and got a par on hole 6, bringing his score to +1.

SECOND ROUND - 10:30 AM: After starting round two off with a par on hole one and birdie on hole two, Spieth bogeyed hole three

Spieth currently sits tied for 39th with a +2 through three holes on day two.

SECOND ROUND - 10:06 AM: Spieth started his second round off with a par on his first hole, remaining at +2 and tied for 39th. Spieth will look to make a surge up the leaderboards in round two after a shaky round one.

After a round one filled with ups and downs, Jordan Spieth enters day two of the Masters +2 and tied for 40th, and will look to make a surge up leaderboards to make the cut. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler had a strong first round, entering day two at -3 and in a tie for third.

Jordan Spieth Getty Images

FIRST ROUND - 3:53 PM Scottie Scheffler's brief stay atop the leader board at the Masters is now done after he bogeyed his first hole of the day at the Par 4 18th.

The bogey moved Scheffler down to 3-under and tied him for third overall in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth fell even farther as he slipped to T-43 at 2-over after his second bogey.

FIRST ROUND - 3:30 PM Scottie Scheffler has moved into a tie for the lead at 4-under par after sinking a birdy putt on the par 4 17th. Scheffler has been steady throughout the round and continues to make clutch putt after clutch putt, as he makes his approach to No. 18 green.

Scheffler is tied with Cameron Smith at the top of the board after Smith's second double bogey of the round.

Jordan Spieth currently sits T-33 at one over par, while Tiger Woods entered the clubhouse sitting at T-9 and is one under par.

FIRST ROUND - 2:52 PM Jordan Spieth has had an up and down start to his first-round thus far, and is sitting T-21 and at even par through five holes.

Spieth took an early jump on No. 2 with a birdie and looked to be in the groove early. However, on the par 3 fourth, that momentum quickly turned as he took a step back with a bogey.

As for Scheffler, the former Longhorn continued his steady round without dropping a bogey and escaped Amen Corner unscathed. Scheffler is currently sitting T-3 and at 3-under par through 14 holes.

Tiger Woods currently sits T-9 at 1-under through 16 holes.

FIRST ROUND - 1:28 PM Scottie Scheffler has begun to make his move on the field at the Masters and has moved into a tie for third place through 10 holes. Scheffler birdied his last two holes before he made the turn, and scored a par at No. 10.

Tiger Woods has remained steady in his first major tournament since his injury, is sitting at even par through 11 holes, and is T-23.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth has just teed off from No. 1.

FIRST ROUND - 12:33 PM Scottie Scheffler has remained steady through seven holes at Augusta, sitting at even par and tied for 12th place with 16 other golfers, including Tiger Woods.

Woods was T-2 before hole No. 8, but suffered a set back with a bogie shortly after.

FIRST ROUND - 11:03 AM Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler remains even at Augusta, after saving par following a tough start to the Par 3 fourth.

Scheffler's first shot on No. 4 missed the green and landed in the sand trap. However, Scheffler was once again able to overcome the set back, and knock in the ensuing putt for par.

FIRST ROUND - 11:03 AM After saving par on No. 1, Scottie Scheffler moved on to No. 2 hoping to go on the offensive and gain some ground. That would prove difficult for Scheffler after a rough start to the hole.

However, Scheffler was able to recover quickly and had an opportunity to putt for birdie. He was unable to convert, but was able to save par once again, staying even on the day.

FIRST ROUND - 10:26 a.m.: After a short weather delay on Thursday, the tee times for former Longhorns Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth were tweaked for Thursday and for Friday.

Scheffler will be in group 16, grouped with Adam Scott and Tony Finau, which tees off Thursday morning at 10:26 a.m. central and Friday at 1:03 p.m. central.

Scheffler is the world's No. 1 golfer entering the Masters, as he's won three of his last five starts, has won more than $5.1 million and has the No. 1 spot in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Standings.

Spieth is in group 30, alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. The group will tee off second to last on Thursday, with their tee time set for 1:22 p.m. central They will have an early tee time on Friday morning in Round 2 at 9:34 a.m.

Tiger Woods, who is set to return to the tour for the first time since his injury, will tee off at 11:04 AM ET. He is paired Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Joaquin Niemann of Chile.

