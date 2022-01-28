Texas Women Face High-Scoring Sooners Saturday

The Texas Longhorns cooled off Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee. Now the No. 9 Longhorns must find a way to cool off the Oklahoma Sooners when the two teams face each other Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, with Bally’s Oklahoma handling the television broadcast.

While the Longhorns (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) are riding a four-game winning streak, the No. 18 Sooners (17-3, 6-2) will be a defensive challenge as one of the top scoring teams in the country.

The Longhorns met the moment against No. 25 Kansas State, as they held Lee — who had scored an NCAA Division I record 61 points against Oklahoma on Sunday — to just 20 points in a 66-48 victory.

The offense for Oklahoma flows through the fingertips of its sweet-shooting senior guard Taylor Robertson. Robertson averages 17.9 points and is one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters, firing 48.2 percent from behind the arc.

Earlier this month, Robertson became the Big 12’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, male or female, and is now chasing the NCAA Division I record for most career 3s by a women’s player.

But Robertson isn’t the Sooners’ leading scorer. That’s Madi Williams, who averages 18.1 points. Skylar Vann, who has taken on a bigger role in the wake of the season-ending injury to Ana Llanusa, averages 11.9 points. Llanusa averaged 17.3 points before her injury.

Sooners coach Michelle Baranczyk, in her first year at OU, wants the ball to get up and down the floor fast, and that’s reflected by the Sooners averaging 87 points per game, second in the country to DePaul’s 91.4.

That’s the defensive test the Longhorns face. That’s a challenge Texas has been up to all season. The Longhorns are No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 21 overall in scoring defense, allowing 54.8 points.

But Texas will need the offense, too, and the Longhorns are built around a talented trio of guards -- Aliyah Matharu (15.2 points), Joanne Allen-Taylor (11.4) and Rori Harmon (10.9). Forward DeYona Gaston is averaging 10 points, while Audrey Warren is averaging eight points and is coming off an 8-9 shooting performance against Kansas State.

Expect forwards Lauren Ebo and Aaliyah Moore to play key roles, too. Ebo is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds, while Moore is averaging six points and five rebounds.

