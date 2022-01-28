Skip to main content

Texas Women Face High-Scoring Sooners Saturday

Top 20 matchup pits a top offense against a top defense

The Texas Longhorns cooled off Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee. Now the No. 9 Longhorns must find a way to cool off the Oklahoma Sooners when the two teams face each other Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, with Bally’s Oklahoma handling the television broadcast.

While the Longhorns (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) are riding a four-game winning streak, the No. 18 Sooners (17-3, 6-2) will be a defensive challenge as one of the top scoring teams in the country.

The Longhorns met the moment against No. 25 Kansas State, as they held Lee — who had scored an NCAA Division I record 61 points against Oklahoma on Sunday — to just 20 points in a 66-48 victory.

The offense for Oklahoma flows through the fingertips of its sweet-shooting senior guard Taylor Robertson. Robertson averages 17.9 points and is one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters, firing 48.2 percent from behind the arc.

Earlier this month, Robertson became the Big 12’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, male or female, and is now chasing the NCAA Division I record for most career 3s by a women’s player.

But Robertson isn’t the Sooners’ leading scorer. That’s Madi Williams, who averages 18.1 points. Skylar Vann, who has taken on a bigger role in the wake of the season-ending injury to Ana Llanusa, averages 11.9 points. Llanusa averaged 17.3 points before her injury.

Recommended Articles

harmon_rori_DOM8035
Play
News

Texas Women Face High-Scoring Sooners Saturday

Top 20 matchup pits a top offense against a top defense

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
vic-schaefer
Play
News

Texas Claims High Seed in Women's Tourney Rankings

Longhorns are highest-ranked Big 12 team in selection committee's preliminary March Madness rankings

32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
Arch Manning
Play
Football

Multiple Texas Coaches Visit Arch Manning's High School Thursday

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Sooners coach Michelle Baranczyk, in her first year at OU, wants the ball to get up and down the floor fast, and that’s reflected by the Sooners averaging 87 points per game, second in the country to DePaul’s 91.4.

That’s the defensive test the Longhorns face. That’s a challenge Texas has been up to all season. The Longhorns are No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 21 overall in scoring defense, allowing 54.8 points.

But Texas will need the offense, too, and the Longhorns are built around a talented trio of guards -- Aliyah Matharu (15.2 points), Joanne Allen-Taylor (11.4) and Rori Harmon (10.9). Forward DeYona Gaston is averaging 10 points, while Audrey Warren is averaging eight points and is coming off an 8-9 shooting performance against Kansas State.

Expect forwards Lauren Ebo and Aaliyah Moore to play key roles, too. Ebo is averaging 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds, while Moore is averaging six points and five rebounds.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.  

harmon_rori_DOM8035
News

Texas Women Face High-Scoring Sooners Saturday

Top 20 matchup pits a top offense against a top defense

2 minutes ago
vic-schaefer
News

Texas Claims High Seed in Women's Tourney Rankings

Longhorns are highest-ranked Big 12 team in selection committee's preliminary March Madness rankings

32 minutes ago
Arch Manning
Football

Multiple Texas Coaches Visit Arch Manning's High School Thursday

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

13 hours ago
GettyImages-91186930
News

Two Texas Legends Headed for Texas HS HOF

The two Texas Longhorns legends will join a stellar class for induction on May 7 in Waco

13 hours ago
USATSI_13969277
Men's Basketball

Legendary Texas Coach Rick Barnes Returns to Austin With No. 18 Tennessee

Volunteers coach is all-time leader in wins at Texas

16 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

Coach Todd Dodge Cautions Texas Longhorns Fans on QB Quinn Ewers

Todd Dodge has some words of wisdom for Longhorns fans and coaches on their new QB

19 hours ago
Alex Okafor
Longhorns in the pros

Which Former Longhorns Have a Super Bowl Shot?

There will be a Longhorns player in the upcoming Super Bowl, the only question is which one?

19 hours ago
Quandre Diggs
News

Former Texas Defensive Back Could Return Close To Home This Offseason

Quandre Diggs could be headed back to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, but will the asking price be?

19 hours ago