Longhorns Spring Football: Who Wins Texas Position Battles On Offense?

With spring football officially beginning for the Texas Longhorns on Monday, its time to take a look at way-too-early projection for the team's depth chart, starting with the offensive side of the ball.

The Texas Longhorns are set to begin their first spring football camp under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple position battles are set to ensue.

With such a high amount of turnover, including at two of the most important positions on the roster, Sarkisian will have his work cut out for him in the coming weeks.

However, the Longhorns are still loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball and will enter the 2021 season complete with their very own Heisman Trophy candidate, as well as a plethora of weapons to feed the ball to all over the field.

With that in mind, its time to take a look at LonghornsCountry's way-too-early pre-spring depth chart projection for the offense.

Quarterback

QB 1) Casey Thompson OR Hudson Card

Arguably Steve Sarkisian's toughest and most important decision of the spring, the quarterback battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card will be one to watch over the next month.

Thompson enters camp on the heels of a dominant showing in the Alamo Bowl, in which he threw for 170 yards and four touchdowns while completing 8/10 passes. Thompson did not see the field much in 2020, but when he did, he was on target and productive. Thompson has seen action in seven games over two seasons, completing 69-percent of his throws for 309 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

Competing with Thompson will be a bit of an uphill battle for Card, who has less on field experience, but possesses elite tools and athleticism. The good news for Card, is that with a new coaching staff, comes a clean slate, and he will have every bit the chance that Thompson is being given to begin camp. If he wins the battles on the field, he will likely win the job by the end of the spring.

Running Back

RB 1) Bijan Robinson

RB 2) Roschon Johnson

Without a doubt the Longhorns strongest position heading into the spring, Texas will enter 2021 with one of the top running back rooms in all of college football. Bijan Robinson, who exploded onto the scene as a true freshman, is legitimate Heisman Trophy favorite. Roschon Johnson is arguably the best number two back in the country.

The only question here is, how much does Texas lean on the run game with the relative inexperience at the quarterback spot.

Wide Receiver (X)

WR 1) Troy Omeire

WR 2) Al'vonte Woodard

Troy Omeire nearly started last season as a true freshman were it not for an unfortunate injury. So far, all signs point to Omeire working towards a full recovery, and though he will be limited in the spring, he will be in line to start the fall as the team's top X receiver.

Wide Receiver (Z)

WR 1) Joshua Moore

WR 2) Marcus Washington OR Kelvontay Dixon

Joshua Moore finished as the team's leading receiver last season, catching 30 passes for 472 yards and nine touchdowns, while averaging 15.7 yards per catch. He returns to the Longhorns as a virtual lock to start at the season as the team's No. 1 receiving option, in what is a talent, albiet underperforming position group.

Washington will provide solid depth at the position as well, however, freshman Kelvontay Dixon fits the Sarkisian mold of speed at the wideout spot, and will have an opportunity to steal some playing time for himself.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

WR 1) Jake Smith

WR 2) Jordan Whittington

Jake Smith was one of the more reliable wideouts for the Longhorns last season, and enters the Spring as the top contender to fill the starting slot position. He finished 2020 with 23 catches for 294 yards and three scores, and will be hoping for an even bigger role in 2021.

Whittington, on the other hand, will be working his way back from a pair of injury plagued seasons. That said, the sophomore has the tools to make a major impact. Don't be surprised to see both Smith and Whittington on the field together at times under Sarkisian.

Tight End

TE 1) Cade Brewer

TE 2) Jared Wiley OR Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tight end will be a fun position to watch heading into the spring, where returning starter Cade Brewer has the inside track to keep his position. Where things get interesting is in the back up position, where incoming freshman athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders could end up making an impact. It is unknown at this point where Sanders will begin his college career as far as a position, but he will get a look on both sides of the ball.

Left Tackle

LT 1) Andrej Karic OR Christian Jones

LT 2) Jaylen Garth

With the exit of Sam Cosmi to the NFL, the Longhorns left tackle spot is one of the biggest questions heading into the spring. After the opt out of Cosmi in November, Andrej Karic filled in as Sam Ehlinger's blind side protector, and was solid in that time. However, Christian Jones could also get a look on the left side, which could move Karic to either the right side, or fill him into the swing tackle role.

Left Guard

LG 1) Junior Angilau

LG 2) Logan Parr

Returning starter Junior Angilau will have the obvious inside track to keep his starting job heading into 2021, and is arguably the team's top returning starter along the front.

By all accounts, however, Logan Parr has had a tremendous offseason so far, and looks to be in line to get a serious looks from Sarkisian and new offensive line coach Kyle Flood this spring.

Center

C 1) Jake Majors

C 2) Rafiti Ghirmai

Jake Majors slid into the starting center spot last season following the injury to Derek Kerstetter and impressed in his time there. He looks to hold on to that spot heading into the spring.

Right Guard

RG 1) Denzel Okafor

RG 2) Isaiah Hookfin

Denzel Okafor enters the spring as the team's returning starter at right guard, but after an inconsistent 2020, will have likely have to compete to keep that job from a couple of other candidates. Sophomore Isaiah Hookfin could be his top competition there, but left guard Logan Parr might also have a chance to get some looks here as the spring progresses.

Right Tackle

RT 1) Derek Kerstetter

RT 2) Andrej Karic OR Christian Jones

Obviously health will be a major factor here, but if he is able to return to form by the fall, Derek Kerstetter is the likely favorite to take the right tackle spot in 2021. Before his season was cut short by a brutal injury, Kerstetter was one of the team's top offensive linemen.

If Kerstetter does start on the right side, either Andrej Karic or Christian Jones will likely slide in as the back or swing tackle, depending on which player wins the battle for the left tackle spot.

Freshman to watch

ATH Ja'Tavion Sanders

WR Kelvontay Dixon

TE Juan Davis

