Texas Rolling Toward Hosting NCAA Tournament Games

The No. 11 Longhorns are on a five-game winning streak as they prepare for final stretch in Big 12 action

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns are getting closer to hosting first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games as they prepare to host TCU at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Longhorns (20-6, 10-5 in Big 12) slid up a seed line to No. 2 in the most recent ESPN Bracketology for the women’s 68-team field. While not official, it’s a good indicator that the Longhorns, if they keep their present track, could end up as a high seed when selection Sunday comes around on March 13.

Texas last hosted first- and second-round games in 2018, when the Longhorns were seeded No. 2 in the Kansas City regional. The Longhorns defeated Maine and Arizona State to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Erwin Center did host women’s NCAA Tournament games last year, but it was part of the NCAA’s bubble approach to hosing the Women’s Final Four in San Antonio. Texas reached the Elite Eight, but the Longhorns never played at the Erwin Center.

That opportunity is now ahead for Texas, which is riding a five-game winning streak since head coach Vic Schaefer made alterations to his starting lineup and bench rotation. Those moves have allowed the Longhorns to win their last four games comfortably, including victories over ranked Oklahoma and Iowa State. Texas has won its last four games by an average of 15 points.

Texas did need a 9-0 in the first part of the fourth quarter to distance itself from Kansas State on Wednesday, 62-51. The Texas defense was stifling, as it held 6-6 center Ayoka Lee to just 10 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Texas offense leaned on guard Aliyah Matharu’s best game in nearly three weeks, as she scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers. Matharu now appears comfortable coming off the bench after starting for most of conference play. She still leads the Longhorns with 13.5 points per game. But has help from senior guard Joanne Allen-Taylor, who averages 10.8, and freshman guard Rori Harmon, who averages 10.5.

Harmon has grown into one of the best freshman guards in the country. She’s earned the Big 12’s Freshman of the Week award four times and nearly had a triple-double last week. Against Kansas State, she had nine points, four rebounds and four assists. Senior forward Lauren Ebo added 11 points and eight rebounds against the Wildcats.

TCU (6-18, 2-13) is on a 10-game losing streak and fell to Texas, 68-47, on Jan. 22 in Fort Worth. Lauren Heard is the player that could give Texas fits. The former All-Big 12 First Team selection is averaging 14.8 points. While she only scored 12 points against Texas, she has poured in at least 20 points on six different occasions. Her 33 points led the Horned Frogs to an upset of then-ranked Texas A&M on Dec. 12.

Elsewhere in the Big 12 on Saturday, Texas Tech is at Iowa State at 1 p.m., Kansas is at Baylor at 2 p.m. and Kansas State is at Oklahoma at 4 p.m.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

