Ex TCU Coach Gary Patterson Is Now A Longhorn

The Longhorns have added one of the best defensive minds in college football to their staff

AUSTIN -- After an up and down season on the field, the Texas Longhorns have been reshaping both their roster and their coaching staff, and have now possibly made the biggest addition yet.

On Tuesday night, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson was seen at the Longhorns men's basketball game vs. Kansas State in a suite alongside Horns athletic director Chris Del Conte -- decked out in burnt orange.

And now, according to a report from Horns247, Patterson has indeed been hired by the university and was on campus getting his ID and key card.

Just last week, a job opening for the role of special assistant to the head coach appeared on the Texas employment boards, leading many to believe the job was created for Patterson himself.

Patterson's role will not include any on-field coaching responsibilities, though he will be an integral part of the Longhorns strategy building going forward.

Per the job listing from the university, Patterson's responsibilities will be as following:

Assist with special projects assigned by the Head Football Coach.

Assist with the overall practice and game-day preparation, statistical analysis, and video analysis of opposing teams.

Assist with self-scouting of offensive, defensive and special teams schemes.

Travel with coaching staff and team to provide statistical support.

Patterson's appearance at the game comes shortly after he took a trip to the 40 Acres to meet with head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas staff.

It was the second time Patterson had met with the Longhorns, after a meeting with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski in December.

Patterson comes in to assist a program that ranked 100th in the nation in total defense, 99th in scoring defense, and 62nd in pass defense.

The Longhorns particularly struggled against the run, ranking 114th in rush defense, and giving up over 200 yards per game on the ground.

One of the top defensive minds of the last two decades in college football, Patterson left the Horned Frogs after spending the last 21 and a half seasons as the head coach.

“I've got, obviously, a great deal of respect for Gary,” Sarkisian said at his Early Signing Period press conference. “He’s done a fantastic job. Really built that program into what it is and to make it one of the more desirable jobs in the country."

"I know that he's trying to figure out in what capacity does he want to continue this profession. We have not made any determination on if we would want him here or if he would want to be here, but the reality of it is there's definitely a level of respect for the job that he's done at TCU.”

During that time in Fort Worth, Patterson amassed a 181-79 record and took TCU to 18 bowl games, going 12-6 in those games.

Patterson also took the Horned Frogs to three New Year's 6 Bowls, winning the 2010 Rose Bowl with an undefeated 13-0 record, as well as the 2014 Peach Bowl with a 12-1 record.

Patterson is 7-4 against the Longhorns all-time and has won six of the last eight in the series.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.