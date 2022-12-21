Longhorns TE Target Ka'Morreun Pimpton Signs With LSU

The Texas Longhorns hoped to snag a major recruiting win on Early Signing Day Wednesday, flipping four-star tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton from Vanderbilt and signing him to a letter of intent.

However, while Pimpton ultimately elected to flip, he is now heading to Baton Rouge and the LSU Tigers

Pimpton is coming off of a late visit to the 40 Acres, which seems to have made up ground for the Horns in their tight end chase.

"Overall it was definitely a good trip to take," pimpton told 247Sports. "It was me and my dad and it was a good trip for both of us to see the campus. The best thing for me was to get used to the whole staff and be able to talk to them and interact with them. That was definitely the best thing for me and they were all great people so that was the biggest thing."

Pimpton was also very impressed with what he saw in Austin and had a great time with his student host, Morice Blackwell.

"He was very transparent," he said. "He just let me know everything going on from an education aspect and from the football aspect... He was basically just giving me the run on how everything goes on the campus and throughout the football program."

However, ultimately, it wasn't enough.

Pimpton had 49 catches for 951 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022, and will now be taking that talent to the SEC.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.