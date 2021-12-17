Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    The Longhorns are losing a playmaker at the tight end position
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns have faced some significant attrition this offseason, with defensive playmakers like Josh Thompson heading to the NFL draft, and defensive backs BJ Foster and Chris Adimora heading to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

    On Friday, however, the Horns lost another one, only this time on the offensive side of the ball, with tight end Jared Wiley electing to transfer from the program. 

    Wiley made his announcement via his personal Twitter account, thanking the current and previous staff for his opportunity. 

    "Dear Texas, These past three years have been nothing short of amazing," Wiley said in his statement. "Thank you to my teammates and Longhorn Nation for showing me so much love and support from day one. Thank you Coach Herman and Coach Warehime for believing in me and bringing me onto the 40 Acres, and thank you to Coach Sark and Coach Banks for trusting me to play a role on the team last year. It hasn't been an easy decision to make considering the love I have for the University of Texas and all of the teammates I have played with. With all that being said, I've made the decision to be a grad transfer and use my last year of eligibility elsewhere. Thank you Longhorn Nation! 18 Out."

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17226860
    Play
    News

    Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    The Longhorns are losing a playmaker at the tight end position

    1 minute ago
    Evan Stewart
    Play
    Recruiting

    Top Longhorns WR Target Evan Stewart Stands Firm With Aggies

    Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart sticks with the Aggies despite valiant late push by Longhorns

    16 hours ago
    Devon Campbell
    Play
    Recruiting

    How Big is Recruiting, NIL Making Texas' Offensive Line's Future?

    The Longhorn's O-Line class for 2022 looks stout, but how much is the school's NIL efforts making a difference?

    Dec 16, 2021

    Wiley ends his career at Texas with 19 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns for his career and had nine receptions for 67 yards and two scores in 2021.

    With Wiley now on his way out, the road is clear for prized 2021 recruit J'Tavion Sanders to play a significant role in next season's offense. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17226860
    News

    Longhorns Tight End Jared Wiley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    The Longhorns are losing a playmaker at the tight end position

    1 minute ago
    Evan Stewart
    Recruiting

    Top Longhorns WR Target Evan Stewart Stands Firm With Aggies

    Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart sticks with the Aggies despite valiant late push by Longhorns

    16 hours ago
    Devon Campbell
    Recruiting

    How Big is Recruiting, NIL Making Texas' Offensive Line's Future?

    The Longhorn's O-Line class for 2022 looks stout, but how much is the school's NIL efforts making a difference?

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17237192
    Recruiting

    Sarkisian Solidifies Top-Five Recruiting Class For 2022

    After 5-7 first season at Texas, Sarkisian nabs one of nation's top recruiting classes

    Dec 15, 2021
    Malik Agbo
    Recruiting

    Elite OT Malik Agbo Becomes Latest Addition In Longhorns OL Surge

    Malik Agbo is the latest elite offensive line talent to sign to the Texas Longhorns

    Dec 15, 2021
    Winfield.0
    Recruiting

    Former Texas Commit Armani Winfield Signs With Longhorns Big 12 Rival

    The former Longhorns commit will now lineup against the Texas next season

    Dec 15, 2021
    DevonCampbell.0
    Recruiting

    Top OL Devon Campbell Reveals Commitment Date, Final Two Schools

    Texas is one step closer to landing another mammoth offensive line commitment.

    Dec 15, 2021
    FCPkh__XoAEPSAq
    Recruiting

    Major Offensive Line Target Kam Dewberry Spurns Longhorns For Rival

    Texas lost the battle for an elite offensive line target on Wednesday

    Dec 15, 2021