Longhorns Trip To Iowa State Postponed Due To COVID Protocols

The Texas Longhorns upcoming trip to Ames Iowa was postponed on Friday, after Iowa State shut down their program due to COVID Protocols

Less than 24 hours after the fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns routed the Kansas State Wildcats at the Erwin Center, their next matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Big 12 Conference announced the decision on Sunday afternoon.

The Longhorns, who were without three key frontcourt players in their win over the Wildcats on Saturday night for undisclosed reasons, were not the source of the issue, however.

Rather, it was in fact Iowa State that has been forced to pause its program due to the virus protocols.

"Iowa State-Texas men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 has been postponed," Iowa State Unversity said in a statement. "On Friday, Iowa State paused basketball activities due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. The Big 12 Conf will work with the institutions to reschedule the game."

It was set to be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with Texas winning 78-72 over the Cyclones in Austin at the Erwin Center on January 5.

In that game, Andrew Jones led the way for the Longhorns with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 37 minutes of action. Greg Brown, who missed the Saturday matchup against Kansas State, had 15 points in the first matchup against the Cyclones.

Texas's next scheduled game will be against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, January 23 in Fort Worth and the game will be played at 5 PM CST on ESPN2.